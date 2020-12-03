Interior designers are singing “deck the halls with boughs of holly…” all over the world about now, right?

Well, some do. Others may be moaning about all the visual and visceral overload that accompanies the holiday interiors in homes, offices and stores. We have the blessing and the curse of an overabundance of decorations, tchotchkes and holiday stuff that can make anyone’s head spin. Where does the real idea of Christmas interior design and intentional design come into all of this? That, my friends, is the question. Let us explore.

Christmas may be a retail celebration (or at least it used to be economically) but it is inescapably related to Christ, the Redeemer of all creation. We have all heard the saying, “put Christ back into Christmas.” But what does that really mean? Christmas, as far as an interior design is concerned, expanded into the Christmas tree, Christmas cards and Jolly Old Saint Nick celebration as we know it during the Victorian period.

Queen Victoria famously brought big trees inside the palace and had them laden with all kinds of ornaments and confections. The Germans also have their own contributions with Christmas candles and gift giving. However, the real design idea in Christmas is that God redeemed the material world He had made and fulfilled it. Interior designers get a special blessing diving head long into the marvelous goodness of what this annual observance really means.

Before our fast and feast cycle in the Christian church, there were people who observed something similar but more pagan, reacting to the changes in seasons, light and nature. What may be misunderstood by some is that Christianity did not just throw everything out when Jesus came into the world. The Author of all that exists “fulfilled” everything for what it was meant to be. Trees became Christmas trees because they are images of the life-giving wood of the Cross. Christmas lights are images of the true light that came into the world to save mankind. Christmas wreaths are images of the crowns of life we have been given as citizens of Heaven.

Christmas is intrinsically material. The incarnation of Christ is that God took on material human form. We often complain about the “materialism” of Christmas, but perhaps we can reorient our hearts and minds to engage with the material opportunity in Christmas decorations. When we bring a piece of nature inside, green with life, it reminds us of the life that exists beyond the dark and cold season of winter. When we add beautiful lights and ornaments to trees, we are inspired to remember that the light shines in the darkness. When we have wonderful candles aromatically perfuming our rooms with balsam and gingerbread, we understand that Christ conquered the stench of death and corruption. We may have lost some of our understanding about what all the holiday attributes of Christmas really are, but the good tidings are that we are getting this good news through our eyes, noses, mouths and fingers.

So, God bless you, merry gentlemen and gentlewomen … let nothing you dismay; remember Christ the Savior was born on Christmas Day, to save us all from Satan’s pow’r, when we were gone astray. Oh, tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy!

Inhale deeply, decorate wonderfully, feast joyously with family and friends … gaze at resplendent lights that dispel the darkness. As the song says, we need a little Christmas right this very minute.

Al Lawson is a visiting instructor at the University of Southern Mississippi. His areas of expertise include interior design, architectural design and preservation.