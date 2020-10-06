The world is changing in ways both perceptible and imperceptible. We are thrust into a life of masks, sanitizer materials and space limitations for social distancing. But what will this all mean for the future and how we will live productive, safe and meaningful lives?

The University of Southern Mississippi undoubtedly has many programs that intersect with this thinking for the future. And the campus itself is acting in concert with educational institutions around the country to do the best and safest protocols to carry out excellent education.

However, one program on the USM campus that is thoughtfully working with these issues is the Interior Design Program housed in the Kate Hubbard House on the Hattiesburg campus. While most of the public thinks of interior design in a decorative manner (which is true), it also is on the forefront of contemporary issues such as COVID-19 and inclusive design. The students are tackling these issues in scholarly design research and active design studies.

When considering the pandemic, we naturally dwell on prevention. And the main mode of prevention is distance and physical separation. The interior designer (and interior design student) becomes familiar with distance using proxemics, which is the study of human range of interactions based on proximity. This understanding aids the designer in the design of classrooms, living rooms and other social interaction spaces. As the concern for safety and health during the pandemic goes on longer than we would have imagined, we know that new and elevated interior design decisions will need to be incorporated for both physical and mental health.

The pandemic has forced all of us to rearrange our lives based on distance. The distance helps prevent the spread of the virus, but it is having impact on our emotional life. We are now beginning to understand how vital interactions are to our wellbeing. Designers are confronted with issues of how close is too close, and how far is too far?

Many establishments depend on the economy of space to be meaningful and profitable – and the designer is often the leader in the problem-solving task of design to make this work. The interested observer can see the current pandemic issues that have recently presented themselves in the built environment.

Add to these new issues recognized by the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, along with local codes and budgets, and the interior designer has a drawing table full of pressing concerns. In addition to these has been the valuable imperative for inclusion. Interior designers want to make sure everyone is safely and warmly invited into well designed spaces.

Inclusion valuably grew from the ADA and inspires good design for all people. All people include all cultures, all types of sizes and ages and having varied needs. Inclusive design nudges the designer to consider a wide range of situations and experiences that may occur within a space, a building or even an object. An easy parallel could be drawn with the recent multi-city demonstration demands to be more included in government. The designer is to be considerate of a wider swath of humans than ever before: to be concerned for their health, safety and welfare.

All this heavy thought and study is being conducted at the “Kate” (as we like to affectionately call the interior design building on the USM campus) along with lighter thoughts of differing hues of color, complex mixes of texture and rendering computer-generated design in Revit. The profession of interior design is changing, growing and becoming more sensitive in its focus. The University of Southern Mississippi interior design program is preparing students to meet today’s issues and to equip them with problem-solving skills to meet the needs of tomorrow.

Al Lawson is a visiting instructor at the University of Southern Mississippi. His areas of expertise include interior design, architectural design and preservation.