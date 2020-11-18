At South New Summit School in Hattiesburg, officials strive to encourage students to realize their full academic and creative abilities, develop strong values and determine how they can contribute to the community in their own individual way.

That mission was on show throughout October, when students participated in a community service project that saw the school bring in more than 1,300 items of supplies and food to Homes of Hope for Children, a facility in Purvis that serves children in crisis by providing homes and meeting physical, spiritual and emotional needs.

“Our theme was ‘Kids Helping Kids,’ and I explained to our students that the kids at Homes of Hope don’t have a place to live for whatever reason,” said South New Summit School principal Mike Lott, who also serves as alderman-at-large for the City of Petal. “The fact that it was kids helping kids, I think, made a big difference to our students.

“We’re teaching them the importance of helping others and serving others, and that’s why we’re doing the community service project; we try to do one every month. They got online and looked at the website for Homes of Hope, and the teachers discussed it with them, and they saw pictures of the kids. It made a difference for them to know that they were helping kids their age.”

Throughout the month-long project, South New Summit School students participated in a contest, with grades one through six pitted against grades seven through 12 to see which team could bring in the most items. Items collected for Homes of Hope included food and household supplies, such as toilet paper and paper towels.

The winner of the contest was grades one through six, who was awarded a group movie time with popcorn and drinks. In addition, the five students who brought in the most items for Homes of Hope were rewarded with free certificates donated by Eagle Action Sportz in Hattiesburg.

“Having the contest helped make sure that we had more people participating,” Lott said. “As always, when you’ve got a challenge going on, it seems to raise the interest level.

“They enjoyed it, and they had a good time doing that. The fact that it was kids helping kids meant a lot to them, and it gave them something to relate to.”

For the month of November, South New Summit School students are raising funds to help with area animal shelters, including Hub City Human Society, Southern Pines Animal Shelter and the upcoming New Hope Animal Rescue Center in Petal. The idea for that endeavor came from a former South New Summit student who is currently working at Hub City Humane Society.

“He did some volunteer time there, and now he’s working there,” Lott said. “We’re including all of (the shelters); we didn’t want to single out one of the three and say, ‘we’re doing it for them but not for you.’ So, we’re including all three of those entities in our project for the month.”

Homes of Hope for Children, which opened its first cottage in 2010, currently boasts four homes on campus. Officials from the organization are planning for expansion in the near future.

“Food drives, for our ministry, are very important,” said Michael Garrett, executive director of Homes of Hope. “Whatever we don’t raise, we have to buy every month, so whenever a group or organization does a food drive for us, it’s saving us a good bit of money.

“The competition approach worked, because they brought in quite a haul for us. We’re thankful that the boys and girls got together and thought enough of the kids that we serve to want to try to meet their needs.”

South New Summit School is a state-accredited, non-public school that provides innovative educational services for students with diverse learning styles and needs, including dyslexia.

The school is located in Hattiesburg, but its enrollment includes students from a wide area from across Mississippi.

“(Homes of Hope officials) were extremely grateful,” Lott said. “They came and picked up the items, and my seventh-graders helped load them on the truck.”