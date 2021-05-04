2020 proved to be a down year for FestivalSouth – one of many events canceled or forced to go virtual in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic – but Mississippi’s only multi-week, multi-genre festival is back in force this year.

The schedule of events for FestivalSouth 2021, which is presented by the Hattiesburg Concert Association, was announced during a news conference May 10 at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. The 12thversion of FestivalSouth will offer in-person and virtual events and will kick off on June 5 with the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail.

“It feels really good to say that we’re back in person; that’s kind of an amazing thought,” said Mike Lopinto, who along with Jay Dean, serves a co-artistic director of FestivalSouth. “We are thrilled to be offering both live and online events – over 40 events, so that’s more than one a day.”

One of the first main events of FestivalSouth will be Broadway in the ‘Burg, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 5 in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the Southern Miss campus. The one-night-only production features the best of Broadway performed by the Hub City Players.

“It’ll be one of the first live events back on campus at Southern Miss,” Lopinto said. “It’s a combination of all the casts of all the shows that have happened through Hub City Players, from ‘Sister Act’ to ‘Rock of Ages’ to ‘James and the Giant Peach’ to ‘Steel Magnolias.’

“It’s all on one stage, one night, one huge show, in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center. That is brought to us by Visit Hattiesburg, Visit Mississippi, Trustmark, Fisher Brown Bottrell, Charles Griffith, David Hollis and Beverly Dale, and those sponsors stayed with us through the whole pandemic from 2020 right into this year.”

Another capstone event is the U.S.A. International Ballet Competition at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center. During the event, former USA IBC medalists – who are now principal dancers in major dance companies – will perform classical and contemporary variations of dance.

Dancers include Princess Reid, Chisako Oga, Derek Dunn, Misa Kuranaga and Brooklyn Mack.

“Most of you know that this is a gem of Mississippi that happens every four years up in Jackson,” Lopinto said. “We are thrilled that many of the dancers who are winners at that competition will be with us.

“It’s an amazing evening that you want to be a part of. Earlier that day, for students of ballet, they’re teaching a barre class, so you can check that out as well.”

The festival finale, presented by Forrest General Hospital, will be the Motown Downtown Revival at 7:30 p.m. June 26 at The Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg. The event is hosted by Michael Marks and will start Vasti Jackson, G.C. Cameron, and a cast of singers.

Songs include hits by The Four Tops, The Jackson Five, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, and Diana Ross and The Supremes.

“We are so excited to be back with so many live events,” Lopinto said. “Our music series features classical performances, jazz performances, our very own Meistersingers.

“They’re in venues all over the city, from Oak Grove all the way to the furthest reaches of downtown and everywhere in between.”

The 2021 Best of the Pine Belt Awards Show will take place at 6 p.m. July 31 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. The event will feature a brand new dinner, dance and awards show format honoring the area’s best people, places and things as voted on by the community.

For a full list of events and ticket information, visit www.festivalsouth.org.

“I know that everyone has been eager for live music, and to be close to other people, and just to go see the show again,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We kind of saw that with the two Live at Five editions that we had last month, and we saw it with the Lawn at Lake Terrace.

“I know we’re still slowly coming out of that (pandemic), but I’m just grateful to everyone … who made this happen this year. Our people needed this right now.”