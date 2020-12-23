Even though there are still a few vacant properties in downtown Hattiesburg, when Andrea Saffle – who serves as executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association – looks back over the past six years, she sees continuous, positive change in the area.

“Back then, everything was dying, everything was closing, and it was ‘oh my God, we’ve got another closing, another closing,’” she said. “We’ve made it through 2020, and we really haven’t lost anybody; I think the Escape Room closed the room here just because they were kind of downsizing.

“I’m not saying I don’t think they’ll come back; I’m super stoked at the people that are calling me that want to do pop-ups, that want to do new concepts. There’s a lot of people looking at it, thinking about it, talking about it, and so I’m very excited to see what 2021 will bring. I really do think that it’s going to be a great year.”

Currently, vacant buildings in downtown include the Dollar Box Showroom, Bianchi’s Pizzeria, the Kress Building, the former Regions Bank building, Walnut Circle Grill, 206 Front, a few properties on Main Street and a handful more on Mobile Street near The Lucky Rabbit. However, the Komp Building is now being transformed into apartment units with commercial space on the ground floor, and the former Regions and Kress buildings are being looked at for development.

“We’ve seen some movement on the Regions building, and they’re still planning to move forward with making apartments in those,” Saffle said. “I’ve had a lot of people looking at buildings in the last several months, looking at 206, looking at Bianchi’s, looking at the Dollar Box.

“It really is just a matter of finding the right fit. I would love to see Corner Market do something, but usually a grocery store is looking for a lot of square footage, so that may or may not work out. But just some kind of little easy market, where the people who live right here in the central core could walk to and buy some of the basics – milk, bread, eggs, toiletries, things like that.”

Saffle also would like to see another restaurant back in Walnut Circle Grill, and she thinks Bianchi’s Pizzeria would be ideal to subdivide into a restaurant and retail space. Although several people have expressed interest in that endeavor, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stall on some economic activity.

“There’s money out there, and there’s people that are willing to spend it,” Saffle said. “It’s just got to be the right fit – if it’s a restaurant, they’re going to have to be able to foot a lot of that, because banks aren’t just necessarily lending to restaurants right now; it’s a hard sell. I’m not saying that it can’t happen; that’s why I go back to it’s got to be the right fit.

“We need some ready-to-wear, like a cute little women’s boutique downtown would be ideal, and I think now is a good time. People are coming to downtown, they’re walking around, and we’ve got a lot more foot traffic than we had even at the beginning of the year. So, I think it’s a good time for people who might be entrepreneurial and thinking of starting a new business, to start looking downtown.”

Saffle said she has a gut feeling that by early next year – unless things take an unexpected downward turn – that 2021 will be a good year for downtown.

“I think we’ll see a lot of new businesses coming, and after this year, people are thinking out of the box,” she said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who are looking to do venue spaces, food trucks, food truck parks, and all those kinds of things.

“Those are some of the things you might see coming into downtown in 2021.”

Saffle said she is “super stoked” at the people that have been calling her regarding pop-up stores or other new concepts.

“There’s just a lot of people looking and thinking about it, and talking about it,” she said. “I’m very excited to see what 2021 will bring, because I really, really do think it’s going to be a great year.

“We thought 2020 was on track to be all of that, but then we got the pandemic. But I’m very excited for next year.”