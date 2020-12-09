After almost four decades in law enforcement – including the last five as chief of police for the Hattiesburg Police Department – Anthony L. Parker recently took some time to contemplate his next path in life.

That pondering, especially after some events that have transpired this year, led Parker – affectionately known as “Stoney” – to announce last week his retirement, which will become official at the end of this year.

“It was for family and personal reasons,” Parker said. “I had two brothers pass this year, the last one about (two weeks) ago. So, I’ve had to contemplate leaving, because I think family is more important, and I’ve got some things I need to do personally.

“Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, Verse 1 says that there’s a time and a season for everything, and I just knew when my time was up. I was 54 years old (when I first retired), and I have the same feelings after I turned 65. So, when you get those feelings that you should go, I know it’s just time for me to move on.”

Parker’s passion for law enforcement began when he was young, after being pulled over by a police officer for illegally driving a motor scooter. The officer brought him home and talked to his parents, which made an impression on Parker to pursue that career.

“I used to walk up to the interstate and watch them and different things like that – you know how kids do when you’re little,” Parker said. “I grew up on a farm, and that made an impression on me. It ended up just by happenstance that I ended up in the law enforcement profession after I moved back to Mississippi.”

That led him to begin his career with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. During his 28 years there, he made his way from patrolman to master sergeant. He retired in 2009 while serving as a special agent for the department’s Bureau of Investigation.

That same year, he joined the Crystal Springs Police Department, where he moved up from patrolman to sergeant. He then served as a lieutenant before becoming chief of the department in 2013.

Parker was appointed as chief of the Hattiesburg Police Department in 2015 by former Mayor Johnny DuPree and reappointed in 2017 by Mayor Toby Barker. As head of the department, Parker oversees more than 150 officers and employees.

“I tell everybody that even though I was a state trooper and that was my first stint in law enforcement, here in Hattiesburg has been the highlight,” Parker said. “I came back to the place I started from and was able to give back to the community from where I started here in Hattiesburg, so I feel like I owe a lot.

“I was able to serve under two great men in Johnny DuPree and Mayor Barker – two great mayors. So, this has been the highlight of my career.”

During his time in Hattiesburg, Parker has worked to increase manpower numbers and to establish stronger ties to the community through Coffee with a Cop, neighborhood meetings and increased patrols. He has also been instrumental in developing transparency in communication and working with the city’s administration to help recruitment and retention through the adoption of a pay scale and professional development agreements with the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

“When I came, it was right after (Hattiesburg police officers) Deen and Tate had been killed, and the thing I think I brought this department was stability and consistency,” Parker said. “The men knew me, they knew what I stood for, they know I’m a fair man, and I care for the officers first. I made sure they had what they needed to do their jobs.

“I feel like I brought accountability also, and I’m also proud to bring Coffee with a Cop to reach out and engage the community and make them feel a part (of what we do) and that they have a say-so. It lets them see the officers in a different light; we want to let people see our officers and let them talk to them and build relationships with them. That’s the way I think policing should be done.”

Parker also is proud of his partnerships with federal, local and state agencies, including the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police Department.

“After Deen and Tate, they came together there as one, and I think we stayed together after that,” he said. “We work together so well here in the Pine Belt between law enforcement (agencies). Hattiesburg is a safe city; you hear all kinds of things, but we have some of the lowest crime numbers.

“Knock on wood, I think we’ll finish the year with some of the best numbers we’ve had here. And that’s in a time where other cities across the nation have seen an increase in crime all across the board. People get impatient sometimes, but I’m here to tell them that Hattiesburg is a safe city overall.”

Under his leadership, Parker built the force up from approximately 90 officers to its current number of 104.

“We haven’t dipped below 100 in, I think, about two or three years,” Parker said. “That’s very important, because all the programs we try to implement, like quality-of-life teams and bike patrols … you can’t do that without officers. That has enabled us to do a lot of extra things in the community, so it’s always good when you can put more manpower into the community.”

After his retirement, Parker plans to head to Terry, where he’s had a home for more than 30 years, and Montgomery, Alabama.

“So, I’ll be splitting my time between those two,” he said. “I have a home place (in Montgomery), and I built a family farm over there.”

Although the next chief of the Hattiesburg Police Department has not yet been named, Parker will leave him or her with one last piece of advice: the people of Hattiesburg are incredibly special.

“They’ll help you all they can, but you have to make sure you treat them with respect and dignity,” he said. “If you do that, and reach out and communicate with them, you’ll have a great stint here as the chief of police.

“The way you treat the citizens you’re trying to protect, I think, is the most important thing in law enforcement. I think that’s what got law enforcement kind of on the wrong side, is a lot of them forgot that.”