Cheeseburger Tater Tot Pizza

This is a delicious twist on the classic hamburger and pizza. Both of my boys love hamburgers and pizza. Why not combine the two? This dish is a cross between a hamburger and a pizza.

This dish is quick and easy to throw together on a weeknight. The tater tots make for a wonderfully, delicious crispy crust and the cheddar cheese and special sauce just add to the flavor!

Ingredients 6 Cups frozen organic tater tots, thawed 1 lb. Pound ground beef, chicken, or turkey 1/2 Tsp. each kosher salt and pepper 1/4 Cup organic mayonnaise 2 Tbsp. organic ketchup 1 Tbsp. yellow organic mustard 2 Cups shredded organic cheddar cheese, divided Instructions 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 2. Scatter tater tots evenly in the bottom of a 12 inch iron skillet. You may not need exactly 6 cups. Just make sure the entire bottom of the skillet is covered in tutor tots. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. 3. Meanwhile, cook ground beef, chicken, or turkey over medium- high heat until cooked thoroughly. Drain grease and season with salt and pepper, set aside. 4. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard, set aside. 5. Remove tater tots from oven and use the bottom of a measuring cup to mash tater tots, forming a crust. Top with 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, they layer with meat and drizzle with half the sauce. Top with the remaining cheese, beef and sauce. 6. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Cut and serve.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/