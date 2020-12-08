Over the past year, my family and I have been eating a Mediterranean diet.

We also adhere to the Levitical laws as well- no pork or shellfish, etc. The Mediterranean diet really centers around eating natural and organic fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

This Mediterranean Orzo Salad is a delicious recipe that I find quick and easy to prepare when I am in a hurry. Orzo or krithiraki, as it is known in Greece, is a type of pasta that is traditionally used in soups and broths, but it also makes a wonderful pasta salad. Fresh vegetables are especially easy to come by now since they are in season, which makes this dish a must-try for summer.

The lemon dressing is light and enhances the flavors of the cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. This dressing could be used on any green salad as well. This pasta salad is fresh and zesty. It is perfect for lunches and dinners and can be served as a side or main dish if you choose to go vegetarian.

Mediterranean Orzo Salad 6 oz. whole-grain orzo pasta 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, sliced 1/2 cup feta cheese Lemon Dressing 1/4 cup lemon juice lots of salt and pepper 1 teaspoon honey 1 clove garlic 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil Cook the orzo according to the packaging. Drain and set aside to cool. For the dressing, combine lemon juice, salt, pepper, honey, garlic and olive oil in a mason jar and shake until combined. Add more salt and pepper if necessary. Combine cooked pasta with the remaining ingredients and drizzle dressing over mixture to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/