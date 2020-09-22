Newly Wed's Tomato Toasts

I made these sweet little Tomato Toasts when Joseph and I were newly weds. Now, almost 10 years later, I don't make them as much as I did then, but they bring back a lot of sweet memories. These toasts could serve as great party platter or maybe as a Friday night in your pajamas and Netflix treat! However you choose to eat these tasty toasts, I know they will become one of your favorite treats to enjoy! NewlyWed's Tomato Toasts Ingredients Petite pumpernickel loaf, sliced Organic Yellow tomatoes or Roma Tomatoes, thinly sliced Greek seasoning Fresh organic Mozzarella, thinly sliced Instructions 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 2. Place desired number of pumpernickel bread slices on cookie sheet. 3. Top each bread slice with a tomato and a slice of mozzarella. 4. Sprinkle Greek seasoning on each toast. 5. Bake in the oven for about 5 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/