Recipe Corner: Chicken dish

Many of my readers have been requesting some chicken dishes and I have delivered. This dish is very easy and could be made ahead of time. You could possibly put this in a crockpot after marinating the chicken all night. Then, when you returned home from work, supper would be ready. I haven't tried that method of cooking this particular recipe, but I don't see why that would not work. I am for all things that are quick and easy, when it comes to cooking.

In this recipe I used chicken thighs, but one could use chicken breasts or tenders. Those would be delicious as well.

Greek Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

1.5 lbs organic boneless skinless chicken thighs

1/2 cup plain organic Greek yogurt

1/4 cup olive oil

Zest of 1 organic lemon

4 cloves of organic garlic, minced

2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning

Kosher salt

Pepper

Whisk together yogurt, olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Toss with chicken and coat. Allow to marinate for at least 15 minutes or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange chicken in a single layer onto a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes.

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/