Mayor Toby Barker estimates construction is more than halfway done on the Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex, the $26.5 million project at Edwards Street and Hall Avenue that will serve as the new home for Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court hopefully by the end of 2021.

Barker said renovation is almost finished at the former Methodist Hospital building at the site, which sits at the location of the old police department and court. Workers also are nearly done with the new building behind that – which will house the bulk of police operations – along with the new court building and site work such as the parking lot and other outside pieces.

“Considering that we began this conversation as a city back in 2011 and 2012, to finally see it take shape is a testament to a lot of the work that has happened over the last three years,” the mayor said. “This is going to continue to improve manpower at the police department – this is one piece of that whole puzzle.

“I believe we’ll have a home for our police department that will last 50 years or more and will really serve as a valuable recruiting and retention tool for future officers. Also, it will be a cornerstone of the revitalization of that neighborhood.”

Officials also are set to begin preliminary design work on the sidewalks and the memorial park that will be in front of the facility.

“That may happen in phases,” Barker said. “It may not open with the building itself.”

The Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex project, which has been discussed for the last several years as a solution to the police department’s aging facilities, took its first official step in September 2016 when municipal court moved from the Hall Street site to its temporary location in the former federal courthouse on West Pine Street. That move was followed by the Parks and Recreation Department, which moved from Katie Avenue to a new location at Tatum Park, allowing HPD’s dispatch to move temporarily into the Katie Avenue building.

LIFE of Mississippi, which was located adjacent to the former HPD building, then moved into a new location on West 7th Street before HPD staff moved into their temporary location on Klondyke Street. Demolition on the Hall Street site was completed in late 2018 – minus the former Methodist hospital section – and HPD and municipal court will move into the new facility as soon as it is available.

Once the court and police department make that move, officials plan to use the Klondyke building to house the fire department’s administration, which is currently located on Corinne Street and consists of the chief, assistant chief, inspectors and office support staff.

The building also can be utilized as a community space for the neighborhood.

“For me, the entire evolution of the project has been a very comprehensive effort,” Barker said. “When (our administration) arrived in 2017, we were two years behind on audits and we did not have a bond rating, so we could not go in and get financed at a competitive rate.

“It takes a while to untangle things, and to get the basics correct. To see the site prep done and the buildings starting to take shape, it’s really going to anchor that Hall Avenue and Edwards Street corridor, particularly with two overpasses coming in the next three or four years as well.”