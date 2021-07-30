Below is a press release from LendingTree:

QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on a growing number of drug overdose deaths in America.

We found that the number of fatal overdoses has increased by more than 29% since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, more than 87,000 died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 68,757 in 2019.

Key findings:

- Nationwide, 87,203 people died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 68,757 in 2019.

- Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths.

- Pennsylvania, Florida and California had the highest numbers of overdose deaths overall.

- Combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths

Key figures for Mississippi:

The state of Mississippi held 335 overdose deaths reported in 2019.

For the following year, that count rose to 465 overdose deaths in 2020.

It stands as an increase of 130 deaths (or 38.8%) over the previous year.

A complete breakdown of overdose deaths by state and drug category is available at the link below:

https://quotewizard.com/news/ posts/drug-overdose-deaths-in- america