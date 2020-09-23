With the Nov. 3 general election quickly approaching, officials from Lamar and Forrest counties are conducting training to get poll workers ready to man their stations during Election Day.

Workers will be trained in knowing how the election process works, checking voters in, cleaning and sterilizing the precincts, issuing voter access cards and assisting voters if they have any questions.

In Lamar County, training will be conducted at the Lamar County Multi-Purpose building, 99 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, on the following dates and times:

• Oct. 13: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

• Oct. 14: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

• Oct. 15: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

• Oct. 16: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

• Oct. 19: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

• Oct. 22: 6 p.m.

In addition, TSX training – in which workers learn how to set up and dismantle the voting machines, as well as run reports at the end of the night – will be held at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21.

All poll workers are required to attend at least one training session, although only personnel who will work the voting machines are required to attend the TSX training.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker in Lamar County can contact the circuit clerk’s office at (601) 794-8504 or visit the county website, lamarcountyms.gov, to see a map of precincts and the list of election commissioners with contact information.

“They’re only required to attend one session,” Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins said. “They can attend more if they’d like, but we’ve tried to limit that based off the social distancing guidelines and protocols that are in place. So, we’re setting it up to where precincts are only going to be attending certain training sessions together.”

Hankins said while some counties have had issues finding poll workers, Lamar County has been fortunate in that aspect.

“Fortunately enough, our poll workers are dedicated to the election process, and they know they’re an integral part of the election process,” he said. “A wide majority of them wanted to continue to work the polls this election.”

Training is already underway in Forrest County, as officials began hiring poll workers in August and started training in September.

As such, there are no spots remaining for additional poll workers.

“I know a lot of counties that are the same way we are; they’re through or about through,” said Sue Polk, Forrest County District 5 election commissioner. “We had to start early to make sure, because we have other stuff we have to do in October.”

Polk said the county had no trouble finding the necessary number of poll workers to work the upcoming election.

“I have all those kids that vote out of Pinecrest or Highland Park that are students, and they were wanting to work, so I’ve had plenty,” she said. “I had a lot of them that went through the Secretary of State’s office, and a lot of them vote in my own district, so that was good. We’ve got all ours now; we don’t have any openings in Forrest County.”