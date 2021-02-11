A Mason-Dixon Polling survey released Thursday shows that Gov. Tate Reeves’ approval has risen among Mississippi voters, while President Biden’s has flagged.

And a large majority opposes Trump’s conviction in the U.S. Senate in the ongoing trial on an inciting insurrection charge.

The survey found that 56% polled approve of the job Reeves is doing (up from 50% a year ago) and 36% disapprove. The poll is also in sharp contrast to one by Millsaps College/Chism Strategies last month that showed 34% approving Reeves’ performance and nearly 50% disapproving.

The poll by Florida-based Mason-Dixon was conducted from Feb. 2-5, among 625 registered voters and asked only three questions: on Reeves, Biden and Trump’s trial. The poll included 46% Republicans, 32% Democrats and 22% independents. Its margin of error is +/- 4 points.

The poll found that approval for Biden, who lost the state in November with 41% of the vote, is at 35%, with 56% disapproving.

It also showed that 62% of voters oppose Trump’s conviction in the Senate trial, with 35% supporting it.

According to the poll, Biden has gained no ground with Mississippi Republicans. It showed that 87% of Democrats approve of the job he’s doing so far, but only 3% of Republicans.

