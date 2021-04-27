After a shortened performance season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the choral and theater departments at Petal High School are teaming up to get students back on stage with “American Beauty: A Musical,” a live show about beauty pageants.

The musical will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. May 8 in the Petal Performing Arts Center, adjacent to the high school.

“With everything happening this year, the kids haven’t been able to do quite as much live performance as we usually get to,” said Kelly Garner, coach of the Petal Speech, Debate and Theater Department. “So we thought this would be a great year for us to kind of join forces and do a big show.

“I used to do this with some of the former directors, and we thought this was an opportunity to allow a bunch of different kids who normally don’t necessarily work together to join up. They’re all arts kids, but some are just in theater and some are just in choral, so this will give them a chance to do a really good show together here at the end of the year.”

Based on the book by Jack Hiefner with music and lyrics by Michael Rice, the storyline of “American Beauty: A Musical” follows 10 contestants who give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the pageants. The first act of Hiefner’s book focuses on key events leading up to the last night of competition at a beauty pageant, while the second act follows the contestants’ opening parade to the final moment of coronation.

“American Beauty: A Musical” also introduces the audience to an array of secondary characters, including backstage mothers, pageant judges, commercial sponsors and flamboyant choreographers. Songs include “I’m in a Pageant!,” “Pageant Mothers and Daughters,” “Something’s Gonna Happen” and “Firelies and Shooting Stars.”

The musical will be directed by Garner and assistant choral director Amy Yanes.

“There’s comedy and there’s some serious parts, and then there’s kind of a plot twist at the end, so I won’t give that away,” Garner said. “But basically, it’s about young women in a pageant.”

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3h5gdDt. Because of Gov. Tate Reeves’ half-capacity orders at venues during the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 500 tickets will be available to the musical.

“There’s lot of kids involved in the show, so we hope we have a really good turnout,” Garner said. “It’s been a great experience joining forces, and Amy has done and amazing job putting it together.

“She and I) were just talking about it, and it’s been great for us to be able to collaborate. I think it’s been a great experience for the kids as well.”