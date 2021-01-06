The Petal Board of Aldermen recently approved promotions and pay raises for 10 employees from the Petal Fire Department.

Four were promoted to lieutenant, four were promoted to engineer, one was promoted to logistics chief, and one was moved to an 80-hour pay period.

Mayor Hal Marx said each of the employees were required to pass an aptitude test before the promotions were approved by Fire Chief Joe Hendry and his command staff.

“They’re just moving up the steps of their career ladder, basically,” Marx said. “It is good to see so many people be able to move up; we always like to show people that they have a chance to advance their career if they stay with Petal Fire Department, and that’s what happened with them.”

The employees and promotions – which were all effective Dec. 30 – are as follows:

• Will Lewis was promoted to logistics chief at a rate of $21.63 per hour.

• Drew Craft was promoted from shift work to an 80-hour pay period at a rate of $18.75 per hour.

• Lee Gilliland was promoted to lieutenant at a rate of $13.89 per hour.

• Alden Johnson was promoted to lieutenant at a rate of $13.89 per hour.

• Casey Johnson was promoted to lieutenant at a rate of $13.89 per hour.

• Bartley Faulkner was promoted to lieutenant at a rate of $13.89 per hour.

• Lance Spiers was promoted to engineer at a rate of $13.18 per hour.

• William Bullock was promoted to engineer at a rate of $13.18 per hour.

• Tamario Weathersby was promoted to engineer at a rate of $13.18 per hour.

• Chris Shows was promoted to engineer at a rate of $13.18 per hour.

The promotions and pay raises are allocated for in each year’s budget, as far as the fire department has a number of slots for lieutenants, engineers, other firefighters, assistant chief and chief.

“All those positions are budgeted, and they can’t move into those positions until somebody vacates them,” Marx said. “What I think happened in this case was that we had a couple of guys who were lieutenant that moved into other jobs, like I noticed we have a couple of guys who are doing different kinds of training.

“We have one guy that’s going to be focused on medical training, and one’s going to be focused on just general fire education in the community. So, those two guys moved … and that opened up two of the spots. It’s all part of the budget, and it’s not going to affect our bottom line in any way.”