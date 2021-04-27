Officials from Petal High School have finalized their plan for this year’s graduation ceremonies, with a more traditional-style commencement for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a drive-through variation last year.

The Class of 2021 will graduate at 7 p.m. May 21 on the football field at the high school. Rob Knight, who serves as principal at the high school, said that decision was made following a survey of students who overwhelmingly said they would like to return to that type of ceremony.

“I think it’s going to send a good message that hopefully the worst is behind us,” he said. “It’s been a challenge for our teachers and our students, just to go through the hybrid schedule and come out of that, and then have to quarantine kids.

“So to be able to have something that feels like a traditional experience that they’re used to, I think the kids are going to be excited about that.”

Each graduating senior will receive 13 tickets for family and friends, and attendees will be encouraged to space out and practice social distancing at the event. Both sides of the football stadium will be utilized to ensure those measures, and students also will be spaced out on the football field.

“We’ve got some other little kinds of plans we’re going to have for them, some little surprises and things,” Knight said. “I think our graduation went great last year, but now they’ll all have a chance to get together and have their pictures together at the end.

“That’s something they want to do, and we want to honor our students and their parents, because it’s about them.”

In addition, Petal High School seniors participated in Senior Walkthrough on April 30, where they were able to visit students, faculty and staff at each school in the Petal School District. That event also was upended last year because of the pandemic.

“We load up on buses and carry them to all the schools – primary, elementary, all of them, and it’s a really fun time,” Knight said. “That’s one of the things they all really wanted to do, because most of them haven’t been back to the middle school or back to the elementary for any reason.

“So it’s a time for them to be able to see those teachers, and it’s the last chance to walk through those halls. It’s something they all think is really cool, and we’re proud that we’re able to give them that opportunity.”

Seniors also will be able to take part in the burying of a time capsule on May 7 at the high school. Students are encouraged to bring letter, pictures and any other mementos – such as masks from the pandemic – that can be added to the capsule, which will be opened in 2051.

“We want to tell the story of this unique year, and we’re excited about that,” Knight said. “We’ve got a little plaque, and we’re going to cover it with concrete and seal up the time capsule.

“In 30 years, they’ll open it up and read about what happened during this crazy year. So we think it’s a cool idea and something that’s new for this senior class, and we want to try to give them some memories that are unique, and then in 30 years these students can come back for their reunion – along with the senior Class of 2051 – and have a little record of what it was like to go through a pandemic.”