For 18 years, officials from the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered with retailers throughout the Friendly City to host Shop Petal First, a multi-day shopping event designed to offer shoppers savings, bolster the city’s retail sectors and keep tax dollars in Petal.

This year’s event will be held for three days – Nov. 19, 20 and 21 – and will feature almost 60 Petal retailers and restaurants that will offer special deals, promotions and shopping experiences in all parts of the city.

“This actually makes the (retailers’) year; it’s the biggest shopping event of the year, and so it’s important to them,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “Over the years, it’s become a family tradition for many of our people, to be able to go out and shop and visit their friends and be involved in the holiday spirit early.”

During Shop Petal First, areas of the city will be separated into red, gold, green and purple zones. The red zone will consist of the east part of the city near Petal High School, while the gold zone will be made up of the downtown area, particularly Main Street and Central Avenue.

The green zone consists of merchants near WalMart and Eastbrook Shopping Center on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, and the purple zone represents various restaurants around the city.

Officials will distribute a shopping guide for the event to all addresses in the city limits via U.S. mail a few days before the event. In the case one does not arrive in the mail, the guide can be found online at www.petalchamber.com.

“That will have a lot of merchant advertising on what they have,” Wilson said. “But also, it will have some really neat ‘wish lists’ that people can go to and see Christmas gifts. That will be included as well as some calendars of events.”

Shop Petal First participants also can register for a $500 grand prize by filling out a registration form at the last location they visit during the event. While there, shoppers also can register for a plethora of door prizes that will be given away.

“We collect those entry forms the following week after Shop Petal First,” Wilson said. “So we will go around, collect all of those, and we’ll pull out all the qualifying entry forms and have a drawing. That drawing will be on Wednesday, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving.”

To celebrate the event, a Shop Petal First Kickoff Gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Petal Civic Center, 712 South Main St. in Petal. That event, which is hosted by the Petal Arts Council, will feature local dancers, musicians, singers, a fundraising silent auction and food provided by local restaurants and caterers. Officials are asking for a $5 donation at the door.

“It’s remarkable that not only has Shop Petal First been a success (for the last 18 years), but that it seems we’re getting bigger and bigger,” Wilson said. “This year in particular, because of COVID and all the difficulties retailers have gone through, we’re really asking the public to jump up once again and make this a fabulous event for the entire city.

“Most importantly, we want them to show support for our merchants that have had such a difficult year.”