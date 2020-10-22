Anthony McCullum has spent nearly a lifetime in service to the Petal community, whether that be through coaching or sponsoring youth sports, mentoring children, serving with various local organizations or contributing to scholarships.

For those reasons, McCullum recently was named the Petal Education Foundation’s 2020 Champion of the Year, a recognition given annually to Petal School District residents to recognize efforts made to better the Friendly City.

“I think it’s an honor; I’ve been privileged to serve on the Petal Education Foundation board, and I’ve been privileged to meet and know several of the previous champions,” McCullum said. “It’s an honor to be a part of such an elite group of people that I see when I look in the Cabinet of Champions there at the Petal School District. I’m not sure how it came about, but I’m grateful.”

McCullum, who is the former owner of Private Eye Pizza and Pop’s Pizza, is a 1984 graduate of Petal High School and a 2007 graduate of Rhema Bible College. He attended William Carey University and Jones College.

While he was a student in the Petal School District, McCullum was a member of the Petal High School basketball team and the band. He has supported the community and school district monetarily and with sponsored events, and has sponsored several youth sports teams, including baseball and basketball.

In addition to serving as a youth sports coach and as Petal School District parent-school liaison, McCullum also headed the Petal Youth Sports Association basketball program. In addition, he worked with intramural teams at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he helped coach players such as Clarence Weatherspoon and Reggie Collier.

McCullum attributes his passion for community and sports partly to his father, who died of a massive heart attack when McCullum was 11 years old, and to a former coach.

“Sports was kind of an outlet, along with playing in the band at Petal as a snare drummer,” he said. “My first basketball coach was a guy by the name of Bill Sansing, and he really was a wonderful man in my life, even until the time that he passed away, because he built confidence inside of me that I was somebody. When he did that for me, I just felt obligated to give back.”

Another factor in McCullum’s love for sports is that as a Black child, he was not allowed to play at the Optimist park in Petal.

“When I became the manager at Pizza Hut in Petal, I was given the opportunity to give back to the community,” McCullum said. “I supported the team there at the Optimist ballpark for seven years, and that came out of my bonus money.

“Each year, I gave back to the same park that I was once not able to ever play on. But by that time, my kids grew up and played on that field. My kids hit home runs at the Optimist ballpark – the same park that I never had a chance to play on because I was a young Black male.”

Along with his wife, Tonya, McCullum donates every year to the Petal Education Foundation to sponsor the Making Strides Scholarship, which is awarded to a high school senior with an immediate family member who has a debilitating disease. The Making Strides Foundation was started by the Oasis Training Center for Tonya, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2002.

“About eight years ago, they did a walk-a-thon to raise money for my wife, and it was such a great turnout – a hundred-some-odd people came out and walked – that we began doing it annually,” McCullum said. “My wife said she wanted to be able to help people, so now we take those Making Stride foundation funds that we raise each year and we help people with disabilities.

“As we were helping people with disabilities, we decided to start a scholarship for any child at Petal that either their parents were disabled, or they suffered from a disability. We’ve been doing that now for I guess the past five years, and it’s been an honor for us to get to meet some of the kids that have received it and hear their stories.”

McCullum has served on the board of the Petal Education Foundation, the Petal School District Strategic Planning Committee, Petal Excel By 5, Center for Children and Families and the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. He has been an Area Development Ambassador, United Way board member, Funds Distribution Committee member, Mississippi State Extension Program board member, and Bancorp South Community Development board member.

McCullum, who has three children – Ashley, Matthew and Michael – will be honored at a homecoming parade scheduled for Oct. 30. He will be presented with a plaque at the Petal High School homecoming football game that evening.

“I’m honored to receive the award; my family’s pretty excited about it,” McCullum said. “I’m grateful to the foundation for recognizing me at a time such as now. Although it’s COVID year and we won’t be able to celebrate real big, it’s still a great honor.”