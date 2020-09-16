Two weeks ago, the Petal Board of Aldermen proposed a balanced Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget that includes a pay raise for police officers and levies no property tax increases on residents.

That budget, which features approximately $8.43 million in both revenue and expenses, was approved unanimously at the board’s Sept. 14 meeting.

“I feel good that we didn’t have to raise taxes, and we were able to keep seven of the nine firemen that we had hired through the (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant a few years ago.

“At the time that we hired them, we were uncertain about how many we would be able to keep when the money ran out, because we didn’t know what our budget situation would be like. So it’s tight, but we were able to give the police a raise, which they really deserve one, with all that’s going on in the country with police right now.”

The general fund budget includes $175,171 for aldermen, $296,214 for judicial, $132,553 for executive and $735,397 for financial matters, including personnel services, financial supplies and financial services.

Regarding public safety, the Petal Police Department is budgeted for approximately $2.29 million.

The Petal Fire Department is budgeted for approximately $2.40 million.

“This (police pay) raise is a little bit different, because it is targeted toward not just an across-the-board raise,” Marx said. “We’re allowing our administration of the police department to distribute the money as they think it needs to be, to help raise our lead positions a little bit.

“Our police chief, assistant chief and captain – they have not been able to keep pace with some of our area departments, based on the leadership responsibility they have. So this is going to help reward them for the leadership they have to show, and it’ll also be going to some of our other officers as well.”

Late last year, Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt came before the board to propose a new pay scale for police. That scale includes $67,000 for chief, $60,000 for assistant chief, $54,000 for captain, $50,000 for lieutenant, $45,000 for officer, $40,000 for patrol officer, $41,025 for motorcycle officer, $34,875 for dispatcher and $36,814 for administrative assistant.

“This is really a two-part raise, because this is the first step,” Marx said. “We’re hoping next year, the next mayor and board, will be able to see fit to give them the second half of that raise and complete it to be what the chief wants to have.”

Approximately $1.35 million is budgeted for streets and highways, with $543,083 allotted for recreation.

Marx said hopefully, the reduction in workforce at the fire department will not mean a decrease in the city’s fire rating, which is currently a 4.

The ratings, which are determined by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau, go from 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst and 1 being the best.

“We were given some information that leads us to believe that we might actually incur a raise in rating if we follow through with those cuts, but we also may have some time to recover from that before it would go into effect,” he said. “I do believe that if we can get the citizens to approve the (proposed 2 percent increase in) sales tax on restaurants, that money – which would then go to recreation – would free up our spending on recreation.

“Then we could put that money back into our fire department and get us back those two firefighters before any negative effect would come into account for our people in Petal. And I do hope that’s what the people will do, because I do not want to see us go backwards. In fact, I think our fire department is very close to getting to a Level 3 if we continue that trend.”

The Petal Senior Center will receive $105,108, while the Petal Civic Center is budgeted at $102,194.

Millage in the city will remain the same, with 39.99 mills allotted for general revenue purposes and municipal purposes. The Petal School District will receive 55 mills.