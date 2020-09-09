Pearl River Community College is investing in the arts as the Fine Arts Department recently received an update to the piano lab.

“We are thrilled and so grateful to be receiving new Yamaha digital pianos in the piano lab,” PRCC Music Instructor Hope McKellip Bass said. “They arrived Friday morning, and we are eager to get to work on them in my freshman and sophomore piano classes.”

Thirteen Yamaha digital pianos were purchased from Mississippi Music in Hattiesburg for piano classes.

PRCC also bought a George Steck baby grand piano to be used in accompanying PRCC’s choral ensembles. Piano classes are normally reserved for music majors. The four consecutive sections prepare those students to move on to the university level and pass a required piano proficiency for their degrees.

“I’m excited about the new pianos because I think it’s really awesome how involved PRCC is with the music department and how important it is to them,” music major Mallorie Saucier said. “This is really a big deal for us. It’s fun to get to wake up and come to class … and it’s like Christmas.”

The new purchases are in addition to the Steinway 9-foot concert grand piano purchased in the last five years for the state-of-the-art Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for Performing Arts.

“This is definitely a huge upgrade that we are so excited about,” Bass said. “Thank you to Mr. Roger Knight, the PRCC Board of Trustees, and Carl Johnston at Mississippi Music in Hattiesburg for making this happen.”