The Lamar County School District Board of Trustees has received both support and criticism of their Sept. 30 decision to end the virtual learning option for Pre-K to fifth grade students without a certified medical excuse.

Of the 926 students affected by the decision, the district has only received and approved 169 medical exemption applications. The change took effect Tuesday, Oct. 20.

At the Oct. 15 board meeting, several parents voiced opposition to the decision.

“This decision takes away the family’s choice to select what is best for each family,” said Kelli Lester. “We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, and our state and county have seen recent spikes.”

Lester then cited an Oct. 9 report by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker that listed Lamar County as No. 1 in the state for positivity rate increases.

She also referenced data from the Mississippi State Department of Health showing positive cases among 5- to 17-year-olds swelled to record highs for the county during the week of Oct. 3.

Sherita Johnson added, “Even a minimal risk of one child, of my child, being infected is one that the school board will have to take into account given this decision to restrict the option for virtual learning to only those with a medical exemption. With more children returning to the classroom, it will certainly increase the odds of infection.”

Superintendent Steve Hampton said later in the meeting that out of 4,712 students only eight positive cases have occurred at the elementary level since the start of the school year. Health officials traced all eight cases to outside events.

“We want to make sure that our students are getting what they need as far as the education that they need. We know that we certainly can provide a safe learning environment,” said Hampton. “Our measures have mitigated and have prevented student-to-student transfer in those elementary schools.”

Parents, both at the meeting and online, have voiced frustrations about the lack of parental input for the decision. During the summer, the board surveyed parents before they selected educational format options.

There were no surveys or community forums, however, before the Sept. 30 amendment. Johnson noted that the original virtual learning plan she received used the word “parents” 15 times, but the change announcement never used the word.

Board member Jim Braswell of District B attempted a motion to reconsider the decision, but it failed to receive a necessary second.

In other business, the board welcomed Matt Mayo as the appointed member for District D. He replaces Terry Ingram, who resigned.