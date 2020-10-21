As we approach the Thanksgiving season, I’m thankful for many things, and the end of the presidential election season is at the top of my “Thank God for…” list.

Like many Americans, I’m thoroughly disgusted with our entire political system, and I’m flat-out tired of the nastiness of it all.

We won’t be publicly endorsing a candidate for various reasons – for one, I don’t believe we should ever do so, and, for two, I think most voters have already made up their minds on their preferred candidate. Personally, I think everyone should vote, and I think you should vote to your convictions. Regardless of your vote, I’ll be your friend, but I don’t want to talk about politics with you. Let’s talk about really anything else, or we can just sit and watch the grass grow together. I’m that tired of the political rhetoric.

Our country is in a dangerous spot, and we can only hope – and pray – that the winner of the presidential election chooses to help soothe wounds instead of inflaming them. Likewise, we can only hope – and pray – that the loser of the election will be graceful and will bow out of the public eye for a time. We desperately need strong leadership, and our president must seek to heal the divide in the country. Otherwise, I’m not sure what will happen. I don’t want to be dramatic, but I fear for our republic if things don’t improve – and quickly.

The popular saying “It takes a village to raise a child” comes to mind when discussing our country. Indeed, it takes a village to develop and grow a child to maturity, and the same can be said for the United States. In the grand scheme of things, the United States is maybe in its teenage years when compared to a child’s developmental stages. We have acne on our face, and our voice has changed – plus, we’re feisty, a little defiant and a lot emotional. We’re looking to chart our future, and our village – proud Americans who want to see our country succeed well into maturity – must offer some guidance and an occasional whack on the bottom.

I’m not like those doomsayers who think we’re at the end of some great American empire. I think we’re at the cusp of something wonderful, but, over the next four years, we must seek realignment with one another. We must look for common ground on the issues that divide us. The divide is large, and the issues loom over us like the harvest moon, but we must either decide to confront them together or to split apart and deal with them all as separate units. I’m reminded of the mess in Europe as the United Kingdom attempts a no-deal Brexit, and I’m saddened that something similar could happen here.

I don’t want to see the demise of the America I know and love. Instead, when I go to the ballot box on Nov. 3, it’ll be with a smile on my face – and with the knowledge that I must do my part to help soothe tensions and be a better citizen. Be proud and vote … and then set your eyes on the task before us. We have much work to do to unify.

Joshua Wilson is the editor of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.