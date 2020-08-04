Letter: Latest Trump criticism from ‘so-called journalist’ is un-American

Dear Editor:

Here we go again. Same old thing from people who are blessed to live in this country, share the same freedoms, and they cannot cease to degrade the best president we have had since Ronald Reagan.

I am appalled at all this and I think it is time for so-called journalists to print good news instead of always finding fault. I find our President to be a very knowledgeable, America-loving patriotic man.

If I am blessed to live until election day in November, I will vote for him again and also encourage everyone I come in contact with to support him.

It would be to your advantage to do the same. You print in public papers your views and thoughts when people like myself cannot because it is not negative enough to print in a paper that goes out to thousands of people. It does not meet your agenda.

Try being more American and not Anti-American. You might find yourself with a more enjoyable life.

Joyce Jones

Petal, MS