New law should, but won’t crack down on phone pests

By STAFF,
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 10:08am

When Mississippi more than 15 years ago adopted a law to cut down on the nuisance of telemarketers, it provided some relief — for a while.

But it didn’t last, as telemarketers — some representing legitimate organizations, some scam artists — exploited the law’s loopholes or just ignored it, employing deceitful technology to try to avoid detection.

Beginning next month, the state is strengthening the law by narrowing the loophole for charities, allowing businesses to register on the no-call list and making it illegal for telemarketers to try to hide behind a fake number.

The changes are good ones and may reduce the nuisance some.

As long, though, as there is money to be made bothering people on their phones, don’t expect the calls to stop.

