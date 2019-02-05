Travel Matters: Local tourism brings value to entire community

﻿Nearly nine out of 10 Americans said visiting new places is at the top of their bucket list. That’s an impressive fact nowadays, especially considering our screens can transport us virtually anywhere.

Clearly, people still seek out ways to experience new places firsthand. Clearly, travel matters.

That national trend holds true for Mississippi, too, and last year’s state visitor numbers confirm it.

In 2018, a record 24 million people visited Mississippi. Those visitors invested an all-time high of $6.51 billion in visitor spending. ]

That’s a 3.7% increase from the previous year.

Tourism supports more than 127,000 jobs or 11% of the workforce in our state, making it the fourth largest industry in Mississippi.

At the local level, Hattiesburg tourism grew by 5.1% in the last year, to a total of $292 million in visitor spending.

That’s $14 million more dollars being spent at our local restaurants, hotels, and tourism attractions by visitors.

Those real dollars helped create an estimated 200 more jobs in our community last year, adding to the already existing 4,470 employed in tourism. Undeniably, travel and tourism matter in Hattiesburg.

Successful destinations have teams dedicated to supporting and growing their tourism industry. That local team is VisitHATTIESBURG.

Each and every day, VisitHBURG promotes Greater Hattiesburg as a visitor destination. We do that in two ways: (1) developing strong networks with local organizations and (2) marketing Hattiesburg’s tourism offerings in targeted areas outside of Mississippi.

Hattiesburg is a premier city in the Gulf South for many reasons, from our great restaurants, shops, and hotels to our beautiful parks, historical attractions, and abundant outdoor recreational offerings.

As a community, please join us in celebrating these assets and the people who make them possible during National Travel and Tourism Week May 5 -11, 2019.

Did you know the top leisure travel activities for U.S. domestic travelers?

They are: (1) visiting relatives; (2) shopping; (3) visiting friends; (4) fine dining; and (5) rural sightseeing.

By virtue of all of our offerings, Hattiesburg is rich with these five things.

So take pride in where you live. Team Hattiesburg is taking it to the next level and invites you on board.

Welcome a visitor when you see them.

Stop and answer their questions.

Every chance you get, give them the Hattiesburger experience.

You never know, visiting Hattiesburg just may be on their bucket list. #TravelMatters #VisitHBURG

Dorsey is executive director of the Hattiesburg Visitors Commission. She and her team lead the VisitHBURG movement.