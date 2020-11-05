Having risen to the highest echelon of singer importance and demand, this third studio album from Sam Smith has some lofty expectations. "Love Goes" is the return of Smith writing about Smith and the effect is fairly intoxicating. The lush single "Diamonds" feels like a return to the streamlined Dance Pop of his debut (even if it does sound similar to the Rihanna single of the same name.) While previous singles "I'm Ready (with Demi Lovato) and "My Oasis (with Burna Boy)" stand to age better than their chart numbers. The real hope is for hybridized "Adult" tracks like the stunning "How Do You Sleep?" which vaults from Smith-ian R&B to full-blown speaker-pumping R&B in an instant.

SAM SMITH

Love Goes [LP/CD]

(Capitol/Universal)

MR.BUNGLE

The Return of the Easter Bunny Demo [LP/CD]

(Ipecac)

For their first album in 21 years, Bay Area bashers Mr.Bungle travel back in time to remake their 1986 demo (in part.) While Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn (who played once here in Hattiesburg back in the day) are now so renowned their names alone bring clout, it is fun to hear them return to the table as a whole entity. In addition, they bring along Scott Ian from Anthrax and Dave Lombardo from Slayer just to cement the connection of both past and present. The slowed-down Thrash of "Eracist" is as dark and foreboding as its title. Elsewhere, they chug through chainmail riffs and blastbeat breaks ("Sudden Death") like have not even been apart for 21 hours.

AKSAK MABOUL

The Charles F.Bleistift EP [7"]

(Crammed Discs BEL)

If you have not taken the time to at least sample this Belgian Avant-Garde collective "Figures" (one of the best of the year,) these so-called "reinterpretations" make a fantastic entrance. Where "Figures" is densely packed with huge chords and harmonic changes, the EP is less concerned with composition ("Tout A

Une Fin" here ends with a Philip Glass-ian flourish) and more moods. For their first album in years, this EP secures that their inventiveness seems endless now.

PYLON - BOX [4LP]

(New West/Redeye)

Pylon belongs in the pantheon of "Influential" artists. In the fertile crescent that is Athens, GA, a small artistic college town blossomed into a Music city on par with neighbors Nashville and Austin. Like the kudzu that dangles precipitously from Georgia's trees, it didn't happen overnight - but when it happened it was everywhere.

Pylon is the band that took the first visible step toward Athens having a music scene. Their practice room is today the world-renown 40 Watt Club. Their drummer Curtis Crowe lived upstairs from the space. After hearing nothing but hook-after-hook emanating below him, Crowe knew he had to join.

Punk Rock in the US was the spark that let thousands of kids think they too can play music. However in the hands of Art students Randy Bewley and Michael Lachowski, Pylon became the Punk ethic applied with the Aesthetics they were studying in Art school.

So in 1979, they found their singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay on Valentine's Day, played their first gig on March 9th, and debuted with the classic single "Cool/Dub" at the end of the year. The "BOX" assembles everything the band ever recorded from the beginning until they broke up (for the first time) on December 1, 1983 after opening for U2 on the "War" Tour.

Importance now built into the package. Pylon's danceable, angular, terse music influenced everyone around them. While they begin as a band eager to sound like all the records you would have wanted to find in your Import bin in 1978 (Cabaret Voltaire, Suicide and No Wave music,) their unique take on minimal Rock is a crucial part of Post-Punk.

Opening salvo "Gyrate" is a necessity. Crowe's fierce and forceful beats take up a lot of space so that Bewley and Lachowski can play their pogo-ready riffs ad infinitum. Try to resist the urge to dance to it (even when "Gravity" says you cannot,) "Volume" hints at the chiming guitar work coming in the Eighties, "Stop It" remains a fantastic example of the rhythmic use of lyrics and using dichotomy as a means of "playing" your listeners, while "Feast On My Heart" is feverish enough to be played at the gym.

"Chomp" follows Pylon after they have toured the US and the UK (with Gang of Four, Talking Heads and more,) and returned to earth to see that MTV come along and change the game. No longer content to make tough, muscular songs, "Chomp" uses a wider palette and goes beyond space in its quest to create moods as opposed to songs. Look at the song list. The titles (mostly one-word) barely convert any information about where you are going. As Bewley plays more surf-y guitar, "Chomp" becomes a deep groove record which never sounds the same.

"BOX" adds the never-before-released "Razz Tape" of a rehearsal from the band and the 11-song "Extra" that features a pre-Vanessa recording from the fledgling group. Finally, there is a 96-page book of memories and tributes that will put everything you hear into perspective. Recently honored by Athens with a slot on their Walk of Fame, Pylon's "BOX" is your first step toward hearing where the band guided Athens bands (R.E.M. famously covered "Crazy") to bands around the world (Sonic Youth, Sleater-Kinney and Interpol.) Turn up the volume.

BOOKS TO READ

THE SHADOW OF THE VAMPIRE

As we close the book on spooky Halloween horrors, it is important to note just where Horror/Suspense as a genre has traveled and offer what we will call a fundamental read. Look at the Rogues' Gallery of things you do not wish to find in your closet or under your bed. What were once childhood terror stories told with a flashlight beneath your chin beside a flickering campfire, are taken as adults as cautionary tales. Where Horror film begins with the Universal Monsters, "Dracula" and "Frankenstein" also double as classic literature. "Frankenstein" by Gothic/Romantic Mary Shelley functions in three facets: sociological commentary (Rousseau's "Nobel Savage,") man altering the course of nature (also applicable to The Wolfman) and to scare the daisies right out of your hand.

"Dracula" however has long been largely for adults. Bram Stoker's haunting novel is a work of both dogged exploration (reflecting his own journey to construct the story) and the liminal existence of desire in both men and women. Vampires remain the most universal of "monsters" because this core story is so simple and human, a whirlwind of subtext exists. On film, Dracula has been the go-to for some time. Christopher Lee's Dracula in the Hammer films barely utters a word while his tall, glamourous countenance exudes the forbidden. In the classics "Vampyr" and "Nosferatu" (which adhere closest to the Stoker book,) the journey and human transformation take precedence. When you read the Stoker novel, you read from an actual journal first and the repetition of actions builds the mystery. "Nosferatu" carefully transfers the details (our vampire travels with boxes of earth) and creates an unnatural fear of the unknown.

Also, it should be noted that "Dracula" as a novel was a reaction to the Victorian age. Their buttoned-down (never exposing the neck,) proper, and recalcitrance to any change in the social order takes the aforementioned "fear of the unknown" and transfers it into that most human emotion: wanting what we are not supposed to have. Lucy has multiple suitors and it leads down a dark path. In fact, "Dracula" is significant in many ways, most notably for having not one but two damsels in distress.

What some could see as a mechanical tale is ripe for interpretation. When our hero the solicitor Jonathan Harker is hosted by Count Dracula, their conversation is structured to be multi-layered. Stoker is portraying comfort while simultaneously creating the notion that more sinister ideas are in play. Barbarism is also in question, a bite on the neck creates another for this frightening assortment of desirable creatures yet to kill the beast a brave soul (say Van Helsing) must drive a stake through the vampire's heart. Is Stoker saying it is easier to succumb to our most base and lustful desires than subdue it? In a sense, his refusal to paint in between all the lines is responsible for our sympathy towards the vampires (witness "What We Do In The Shadows" where three "classical" vampires live with modern circumstances and a lengthy history they will never be able to forget.)

With its pages splatted with gore and blood, the thrilling adventure that follows its character in both a bleak foreign land and at home and characters drawn to not only read but occupy, Bram Stoker's "Dracula" is that most haunting of Halloween reads - one that is worthy of exploration any season and any time.