Maybe it’s time for us all to get back to being the greatest

I can remember a time when I was the greatest. No, I was never Muhamad Ali, but when I was in the 6th grade I was invited to a track meet.

Granted, my competition was other 6th graders from the now defunct Mississippi Private School Association, and, yes, there were only three other schools competing, but I distinctly remember that glorious feeling that I was the best on that field. And by a 12-year-old’s logic, I was the greatest in the world.

That day I won every race. That day I truly felt like a champion.

I have shared my personal story of total domination with several people during the course of the last 24 years, but it was not in a way that you may think reading this today.

I was not talking about how, like Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite, “if I had only gotten my chance” I could have been in the Olympics, or caught touchdown passes from Drew Brees in the NFL.

Whenever I have reflected on that day the conclusion has always been, “If only I hadn’t peaked so early.”

From there I went on to high school as a very active and athletic kid who, against that same level of competition mind you, did pretty well for a white kid from Yazoo County.

I played all the sports my little school offered because I had a lot of energy.

When I graduated I took a cheerleading scholarship to community college.

You may jab me for that, or make jokes, but let me tell you- being a male cheerleader was the most physically demanding activity in which I have ever participated.

Having lived my entire life as an over-average active being, I never considered what would happen next-- I graduated.

There were no more teams to try out for, there were no more mandatory practices or weight lifting sessions.

There was just me and my life that I was about to start and I decided to do... nothing.

Fifteen years removed from a built in requirement to stay healthy, I did nothing to keep myself up.

I’ve always had a tall and lean frame, but after nearly two decades of sitting behind a desk or riding from one sales call to the next, while drinking beer every weekend and eating whatever I wanted, this weird, unfamiliar growth appeared above my waistline that seemed to hinder my ability to effectively put on my socks.

One day I woke up in my mid thirties and realized I had become an old man.

I had chronic back pain, to the point that once I couldn’t walk for three days because I literally sat down on a couch too fast.

I was thrilled to go surfing for the first time in my life, but was so exhausted by the time that I paddled out to the waves that I didn’t even have the strength to even attempt to ride one.

As painfully sad as it all was, I had resigned myself to the fact that I was just past my prime.

Then, something happened.

I had to get active.

I’m sure that as you have read up to this point, you must be thinking to yourself, “This guy must be a professional writer or something.”

Alas, I am not.

For the past several years I have managed a construction company from the comfy confines of an office chair or truck seat.

I have spent month after month reviewing work completed by other men and submitting it for inspection, all from a safe and comfortable distance away behind a computer screen. All was well in my little world until, not too long ago, there was nobody else available to do the actual work of remodeling the houses. I was faced with the fact that if I didn’t go out and do it myself, it wasn’t going to get done.

God bless my wonderful wife who, aside from raising the kids with me away at work for weeks at a time, also has had to listen to me complain about my “aching back,” my “sore hands,” and my “early-onset arthritic knees,” or how I wasn’t gonna “be able to do anything around the house when I get home.”

She’s the real hero of this story.

But it’s true. I was hurting.

I really didn’t know if my frail 36-year-old body could handle it much longer.

Then, without me really noticing, things changed. My brain still wanted to tell me that I was aching, or make me contemplate if I could pull off riding in an electric scooter at Walmart, but my body felt better.

I noticed it a couple days ago when I leaned over to tie my shoe and didn’t groan.

It’s incredible! I feel like a brand new man.

Now, I’m not saying results are typical or that anybody at their particular station in life should drop what they are doing and start working construction, but I am saying this: do something.

Anything.

If you are like me, you will hurt. You will be miserable for a while, but you will feel better than you have in years.

I certainly don’t want to jinx myself, but I think I want to get out there and do some of the things I did when I was younger.

In fact, I’m officially challenging all you sixth graders to a foot race.

Any takers?

