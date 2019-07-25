Listen up candidates: Talk to me about Mississippi!

I hold little to no allegiance to the Democratic and Republican parties, but listening to Republican candidates use their campaign dollars and time boasting of their loyalty to Donald Trump is an insult to the people of Mississippi.

I do not care how loyal a candidate is to Donald Trump or any other person used to distract from a weak platform and the issues facing our state.

I want to hear how candidates are loyal to Mississippi and what they are going to do for Mississippians.

I am not interested in anyone who runs on Donald Trump or anybody else’s shirttail.

I want a candidate who has a plan for Mississippi to improve education, the infrastructure, and the overall well-being of Mississippi's citizens.

The Mississippi Republican Party has spent the past 8+ years campaigning and running against Obama and his legacy, and how is that working for us?

We have road closures across the state from failing bridges, crumbling school buildings, maybe more people working than ever before but at the lowest wages in the nation, the combined taxes Mississippians pay (Federal, state, local, property, sales, vehicle tags, etc.) are among the highest in the nation, the state has the lowest per capital income in the nation, we treat public education like a disease, and we have the lowest paid teachers in the nation, yet we bleed Republican.

I am not railing against the Republican Party - I have voted Republican as much as Democrat.

However, I find it ridiculous Republican candidates in the state would rather flaunt their allegiance to the President to entice votes than run on their own merits with a plan to address the needs of Mississippi citizens.

I do not care who a candidate supports or doesn't support in Washington.

I want to know, if elected, what he/she can and will do for my family and my state.

Listen up local and state candidates for public office, don’t talk to me about Obama or Trump; talk to me about Mississippi.

Now retired, Jack Linton served as assistant superintendent of Petal Schools from 2007 to 2013. Prior to that, he was principal of Petal High School from 1997 to 2007. In 2004, Linton was named Mississippi High School Principal of the Year. A native of Lamar County, he graduated with degrees from both the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.