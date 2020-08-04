Here are some other suggested things to do in your down time

I imagine you’ve been staring at the same four walls these last 2-3 weeks being “advised” what you must not do.

You must not:

... be out and about—stay at home!

... be within six feet of anyone.

... forget to wash your hands.

You know the rest. But if I may, I have some things that I think you absolutely should do.

These are in no particular order...

Listen to music. Lots of it.

Now, this one is optional, but I recommend you go to your preferred music streaming platform and search for “She Sells Sanctuary” by The Cult.

If you aren’t immediately drawn in by Billy Duffy’s opening riff, well… you find the tune of your choosing. Ian, Billy, and the fellas will be who I’m listening to for the duration of this read.

The world

Oh, the world turns around

The world and the world, yeah

The world drags me down

Prepare yourself for what you’re going to say the next time you’re in the company of someone who works in health care — (Especially if they’re a doctor, nurse, x-ray tech, or any of the other heroes who voluntarily come in direct contact with patients with COVID-19).

If you didn’t already know it, we have some of the best healthcare professionals you’ll find anywhere—anywhere. I’m sure many of them are already stretched thin, and our Governor just announced that it will get worse before it gets better.

Oh, the heads that turn

Make my back burn

And those heads that turn

Make my back, make my back burn

My Mrs. is one of them. I cannot mentally wrap my head around walking into an environment where something invisible and potentially lethal hides in plain sight on the furniture and walls and in the air.

I imagine, if asked, many of them would provide the same response I’ve heard my wife give…

“I knew this was part of the gig when I signed up.”

If you’re a health care worker, thank you. We will be cheering for you (from a distance) as we all navigate what may be darker days to come.

The sparkle in your eyes

Keeps me alive

And the sparkle in your eyes

Keeps me alive, keeps me alive

Be thinking about what you’ll say the next time you’re sharing the same air with our Mayor and his LEADERSHIP TEAM.

When it came to the temporary closure of non-essential businesses and implementation of shelter-in-place for the rest of us, he was days—if not weeks—ahead of everyone else.

The City of Hattiesburg ranks #4 in population behind Jackson, Gulfport, and Southaven, respectively. As I type this (10 p.m., Monday, April 7), we rank 11th in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Mississippi.

I have to believe this is because our leader(s) and the teams around them were present and ready with a plan. Then, they did an exceptional job communicating it all to us (well done, Samantha McCain!).

To our Mayor, the city council, the Forrest and Lamar Boards of Supervisors, and all first responders, thank you.

Let’s leave politics out of it.

Coronavirus was not created by one side or the other and favors no one it attacks. We should support all our elected leaders during this. If there was ever a time for bipartisanship, it’s now, and airing political grievances (especially when profane) and/or sharing articles that attempt to inject politics into COVID-19 news helps no one.

Turn off the TV for a while.

I’ve always believed that anything reported outside what is broadcast during the evening’s national and local news, is not news. Outside of updates from Mayor, Governor, or President, I still believe that to be true.

Please don’t park yourself on one of the 24-hour news channels—any of them. There aren’t doing anything there but offering amped-up opinions meant to rile you up, assigning blame, and trying to convince you that their competition is lying to everyone.

The fire in your eyes keeps me alive

And the fire in your eyes keeps me alive

Inside her you'll find sanctuary

Inside her you'll find sanctuary

If you can and are able, stay focused on your job.

Having an ADHD brain (more often than not) means I’m usually playing catch up. As far as my job goes, there’s no excuse for that now. Technically, my job is in fundraising. However, if asked, I would tell you that my job is building and stewarding relationships. Thanks to coronavirus, that’s been a tough road for this extrovert to navigate.

Thankfully, I have exceptional leadership at the DuBard School and our mission is hard one lose excitement over. And you’ll be please to know that it was that leadership that ensured that the support we’ve been blessed with isn’t stagnating in an empty building. Within days, a plan was implemented and remote therapy services began.

Plus, I work with a top-notch communications coordinator who helps me and others stay connected. She’s also the poor soul who, under normal circumstances, is forced to share an 80 square-foot office with me.

(Enjoy it while it lasts, Brittney! Hahaha!!!)

Stay busy.

Dust off that old hobby you may have forgotten about. Whether it be gardening, woodworking, drawing, modeling, crafting, or whatever you may have done in the past, do it.

If you drove past my house right now I’d wager good money that you’d think to yourself “I bet someone with a Ph.D. in Turf Management lives there.”

(I’ve mentioned I’m a little obsessive-compulsive before, haven’t I?)

I don’t think I’ve practiced the guitar this much since I was a teenager. Honestly, I can’t wait to see what the boys and I sound like the next time we’re together.

Stay at home.

Yeah, I know I’m swinging at the proverbial dead horse, but it’s that serious. However, it’s also how COVID-19 is that easily defeated.

If you must leave the house for something essential, follow these four steps and coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance:

1. Put on a mask and stay six feet away from your fellow man. It’s not for your protection, it’s for everyone else’s.

2. If you don’t have a child who requires constant supervision, go alone. Obtaining essential items is not a chance for the entire family to get out of the house.

3. Wash your hands as often as possible and carry hand sanitizer when you’re able.

4. Don’t touch your face. Touching your face makes your mask and gloves 100% useless.

Stay positive.

This will be as important for you as it will be for everyone else in your house. Before we know it, this will be something we look back on like Katrina and 9/11. And just like after those events, we’ll be stronger, wiser, and I’m betting we’ll all have some amazing stories to tell. I can’t wait to hear your.

I wish you all continued health, safety, and stability as we rock and roll through this, and I can’t wait to see you on the other side!

And the world, and the world,

and the world, hey yeah, hey

And the world and the world turns around

When he’s not rocking his socks off with his band, The 6550s, Wes Brooks spends his days as the Development Coordinator at the DuBard School for Language Disorders at Southern Miss.