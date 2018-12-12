Hattiesburg is home to rich cultural environment

﻿Hattiesburg offers such a rich inter-cultural environment. Last week at graduation exercises for the University of Southern Mississippi, I sat next to a new faculty member from India, had lunch with a Muslim friend who works for the city, and attended a Jewish service at the local synagogue.

In recent weeks, I sang with the USM chorus at a predominantly white Christian church and attended an event at a predominantly black Christian church.

Events at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center and the annual arts walk, for example, bring out a diverse population.

Hattiesburg welcomes such diversity.

After a man using an AR-15 assault rifle killed 11 people and wounded four police officers in a synagogue in Pittsburg in October, some 200 people came to the Hattiesburg synagogue to show their support.

After someone using a high-power rifle shot through the door of the local mosque here in Hattiesburg several years ago, the mayor and others responded by visiting the mosque.

The local rabbi, a local lawyer, and a USM faculty member wrote a letter of support in The Hattiesburg American and the USM Faculty Senate passed a resolution in support of Muslim faculty, students, and local residents.

National news reports of violence against minority religions and racially motivated shootings tend to obscure the kinds of cross-cultural experiences and events that occur regularly in our community and across our nation.

Heated political dialogue on the national news and social media can drown out the normal day-to-day discussions and activities.

On the national level, recently voters in numerous states have signaled an openness to cultural diversity. Mississippi made national news when the runoff raised the possibility of election of the first black U.S. Senator since post-civil war reconstruction.

Nationally voters elected a record 102 women to the U.S. House of Representatives and 24 women to the Senate.

The elections saw an array of cross-cultural winners. Among the winners to the U.S. House of Representatives were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

In Minnesota, llhan Omar, a former Somali refugee hopes her election can help change the narrative surrounding immigrants and women of color running for office. From Detroit, Rashida Tlaib, daughter of Palestinian immigrants, will represent the 13th Congressional District.

Kyrsten Sinema, homeless.during part of her youth, became the first openly bisexual Senator (Arizona). Deb Haaland (New Mexico) and Sharice Davids (Kansas) become the first Native American women elected to Congress. Davids is also the first openly LGBT to represent Kansas in Congress. Ayanna Pressley became the first black Congresswoman from Massachusetts.

On the local level, we have the, opportunity to appreciate and participate in the cultural richness of our community. And we can listen to those with opposing views and seek common ground.

Nationally, the U.S. Constitution was designed to allow competing political interests and compromise.

The new Congress, with the Republican majority Senate and the Democratic majority House, will have that opportunity.

Bob Press earned his PhD in political science at the University of Florida in 2004 after working as a journalist in Africa and the U.S. He is the author of three books including: Ripples of Hope: How Ordinary People Resist Repression without Violence. Bob also founded the student-led USM Center for Human Rights and Civil Liberties. He and his wife, Betty, live in the Parkhaven neighborhood of Hattiesburg.