It was the third week of November 2009 when Martin the Dog and I rolled into Hattiesburg to begin my new job here as editor and publisher.

I was a decade younger, 15 pounds lighter, and optimistic about the challenges ahead.

That was 547 weeks, 26,256 pages of newsprint, and what seems like a lifetime ago.

In some ways, it was.

Late last week, I gathered our staff here at the newspaper and announced plans to leave the newspaper to tackle a new endeavor.

Although I’m excited – and admittedly a bit nervous – about my next chapter – I’m handing the reins over to the incredibly-talented Christina Pierce, a seasoned publishing professional with deep ties to Hattiesburg.

The HubCitySPOKES family of publications – including The PineBelt NEWS and Signature Magazine – will be in good hands and I look forward to supporting them in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Since arriving on the job in late 2009, I have had the good fortune to work with a number of talented, hard-working people and it's hard to find the words to describe how much I have enjoyed getting to meet, know, and love so many wonderful and caring people through my association with these newspapers and magazines.

During the course of the last decade, I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to speak to a number of area civic groups and I almost always begin my comments the same way.

Prior to moving here, the only thing I really knew about Mississippi was what the world knows about Mississippi.

And generally speaking, it’s not good.

From its poorly-funded, and historically bottom-ranked public education system to the deplorable and systematic treatment of Black Americans, this state has earned its bad reputation in many ways. Of course, it should be noted that last weekend’s historic vote by lawmakers to change the Confederate-themed state flag did wonders to improve the state’s public image.

Fortunately, the Pine Belt was already ahead of the game.

For years, Hattiesburg and the surrounding area has built a reputation as being one of the most progressive regions in the state, thanks – in part – to the positive influence from so many free thinkers associated with the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

Partly because of that “outsider” influence, this community has graciously embraced the new publications, projects, and special events that we have introduced in recent years – including our popular Best of the Pine Belt Award Show, which has become one of our community’s biggest and most-anticipated nights of the year.

Since 2009, I’ve heard repeatedly from readers who have noticed our strides to become more relevant in our coverage area.

From our meager beginnings with The Lamar Times and The Petal News – each with its own modest readership – we have grown our dominance on the market through the hard work and commitment from our dedicated staff, many of whom have gone to bigger and better things.

With the addition of The Hattiesburg Post and the October 2018 merger of the three separate newspapers into The PineBelt NEWS, we have managed to not only become the dominant newspaper in the market in terms of distribution, but also with our influence.

Thanks to the efforts of many, Hattiesburg has a reputation of being home to one of the most decorated news-gathering organizations in the state.’

But don’t take my word for it.

For seven consecutive years, our publications have been honored by the Mississippi Press Association as the very best large weekly newspapers in the state.

Our writers, editors, designers, and photographers have collectively received more accolades than just about any other newspaper staff in Mississippi.

I’m truly humbled at the talent with which I have been surrounded.

But it's not always about the awards.

Last month, The PineBelt NEWS won a closely-watched public records fight to force the state health department to release site-specific information about COVID-related deaths in our nursing homes.

Protecting our society's most vulnerable citizens is something that has always been important to me and I'm equally as proud of our staff and their recent work on that front.

The Lamar Times, The Petal News, Camp Shelby Reveille, The Hattiesburg Post, The PineBelt NEWS, Signature Magazine, and our PineBeltSPORTS family of publications have played an important role in our community for a number of years and they will continue to do so.

As for me, I can't reveal what my future plans are quite yet, but I’m looking forward to continuing my work as a writer and a storyteller and I’m looking forward to contributing in new, meaningful ways.

And most of all, I look forward to doing it right here in the Hub City.

I'm an Okie by birth and a Mississippian by choice.

I may have originally moved here with some trepidation about what I would find, but Hattiesburg – and the greater Pine Belt region as a whole – has become my home and this is where my wife and I will stake our flag for as long as the good Lord will allow.

I will forever be grateful and humble for the support our publications have received during the course of my time here as publisher.

Thank you for your patience.

Thank you for your grace.

Thank you for your friendship.

Thank you for your continued support of local community journalism. I urge you to continue to show that support in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

This community, this state, and this country need you now more than ever.

From November 2009 to June 2020, David Gustafson was the not-so mild-mannered editor and publisher of The PineBelt NEWS and its affiliated publications.

- Photo by Danny Rawls