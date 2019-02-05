A fun-filled weekend in the Hub City

﻿This is what I am talking about, Hattiesburg. This is my favorite time of the year.

There are so many things to do in this town on the weekends that it is actually hard to pack it all in.

Live at Five on Friday was lit. Neal Francis showed out with his organ and got the crowd going.

The Downtown Crawfish Jam was one of the most beautiful days of the year.

The event was huge and the music provided was stellar. I feel like Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers stole the show and showed Hattiesburg what it’s all about.

Royal Horses, Midnight Revel, Shagnolia and Ponch Bueller and the Loaded Baked Potatoes also showed off their talents and wowed the crowd as well.

The second annual Best of the Pine Belt Musical Showcase raised money for great local non-profits while showcasing talented local musicians.

Ty Trehern, Marshall McKellar, The Mississippi Shakedown, and The Icemen rocked the Hippo Saturday night.

The Saenger Theater hosted a Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 showing Sunday evening that was completely free to the public.

This was well-attended and was a ton of fun to be a part of.

It is truly a testament to the hard-working individuals who put these events on and book this amazing talent to come perform in Hattiesburg.

I want to give shouts out to Brad and Sarah Newton and all of the sponsors and volunteers who make Live at Five what it is; to the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association (HHNA), Brian and Andrea Saffle, Tate and Lhay Thriffiley, Scott and Bonita Pipkins, Dave and Amy Jo Ware, and all of the sponsors and volunteers who help put on the Crawfish Jam; to David Gustafson and the fine folks at Signature Magazine and FestivalSouth who help organize events that showcase local talent; to Emily Adcock Gallaspy and Nathan Jennings and everyone who helps put on events at the Saenger Theater.

This town brings people together to enjoy life.

To quote our very own Mayor, Toby Barker, “Traditions begin because people have passion and ideas and want to do something for the community. Traditions are sustained when the community goes and attends and supports.”

So what do you say? Let’s keep supporting these efforts.

In fact, are you free this weekend?

Jamie Massengale is a soon-to-be graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi. On the weekends he enjoys spending time with his friends.