FIRST WORLD PROBLEM

﻿The tune I’m tappin’ my foot to this go ‘round is from a true road dog, Kris Kristofferson.

Most who aren’t as obsessed with music as I am probably know him as a decent TV and movie actor, and some of you may know that he’s also a recording artist. However, I’d wager good money that many of you age 40 and younger don’t know that the Brownsville, TX, native is also a prolific songwriter.

He wrote “Me and Bobby McGee” for Roger Miller, and we all know that song was re-recorded by Janis Joplin and made a timeless classic. In addition to those folks, he wrote hits for Jerry Lee Lewis, Waylon Jennings, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and Kenny Rogers just to name a few… and he’s still going.

Our selection this week is the title track from his 2013 release of the same name, Feeling Mortal. Enjoy.

It was not that long ago that I used to laugh under my breath at my old man—a surgeon—when, for no apparent reason, he would grunt or groan when standing or sitting. It also tickled me when he would wince and grab at an appendage when he was doing something as seemingly benign as walking or waking up from a nap.

Wide awake and feeling mortal

At this moment in the dream

That old man there in the mirror

And my shaky self-esteem

I used to tell myself that this was karma coming back to bite this very intelligent, well-educated medical doctor. A man who, for all intents and purposes, did a very good job taking care of himself.

So why is that amusing, Wes? Well, those of you who were raised by a physician or healthcare professional have probably had to endure their brand of humor when you injured yourself or were in some kind of pain.

Me: Dad, my shoulder really hurts when I raise my arm up like this. I don’t know what I did to it…

Him: Hmmm… I got it… don’t raise your arm up like that.

(Insert eye-roll emoji here.)

Here today and gone tomorrow

That’s the way it’s got to be

With an empty blue horizon

For as far as I can see

Well, I’m not laughing anymore. Within the last year, I’ve begun waking up with some part of my aching for no good reason whatsoever.

None.

Each time I immediately think to myself “okay d*** it, now what in the heck is that about??”

How in the world does someone hurt himself or herself while they’re sleeping?

Now, if my wife asked me that I’d tell her it’s because she sleeps like she’s dreaming she’s in the opening round of a MMA title fight and the sheets, covers, and mattress are her opponent.

Now, to be fair to her, I sleep like I’m practicing for my funeral visitation.

I sleep flat on my back with my hands together on my chest. I’m not kidding when I tell you that, when alone, I can slide into bed, sleep all night, wake up and slide out of the bed, and the bed looks like no one slept in it.

God Almighty here I am

Am I where I ought to be

I’ve begun to soon descend

Like the sun into the sea

And I thank my lucky stars

From here to eternity

For the artist that you are

And the man you made of me

I mean no offense to those of you more advanced in age than me, and Dad, I’m certainly deserving of a big “told ya so.” To those of you who might be in your twenties and thirties just know that being in your mid-forties isn’t nearly as ancient as it sounds.

I don’t feel old at all. However, the difference nowadays is the anxious pause I take before sliding out of bed for fear that if I sit up incorrectly, I’m going to spend the next 4-5 days walking around hunched over like a 90 year-old man.

Pretty speeches still unspoken

Perfect circles in the sand

Rules and promises I’ve broken

That I still don’t understand

I hope this doesn’t come across as a lecture because I sure don’t mean for it to be.

You know, you gotta eat right, go to bed early, take your vitamins.”

Lord knows I’d be a hypocrite if I threw that at ya. And I wouldn’t want you to think I’m trying to beat the clock, this is just my mind finally acknowledging that there is one and appreciating each moment more.

These days I’m flattered fairly regularly with the question, “Hey Wes, when are you guys playin’ again?”

Sometimes I respond with “well, we’ve all been busy with our 9-to-5’s and there just hasn’t been room on the calendar,” or “you know, demand for live music comes in waves and we’re just in a slow spot right now.”

While those are both perfectly truthful responses, if I’m being honest with myself, they aren’t the real reasons.

Why then?

The hard and cold truth is that rock and roll is a young man’s game.

I don’t mean we can’t do it—we can still play and sing as well or better than we ever did.

I mean we physically can’t play two three-hour shows every weekend like we used to, and even if we could, the demand to see a trio of forty-somethings bounce around the stage playing covers just isn’t there.

But that doesn’t mean we’re hangin’ up our guitar straps.

That will NEVER happen.

It can’t.

It’s in our DNA.

As long as there’s air in our lungs and a welcoming stage (and three incredibly patient women who continue to say it’s okay) The 6550’s will play until they plant us, and we'll do so with more appreciation than we could possibly express in words.

Soon or later I’ll be leaving

I’m a winner either way

For the laughter and the loving

That I’m living with today

When he’s not rocking his socks off with his band, The 6550s, Wes Brooks spends his days as the Development Coordinator at the DuBard School for Language Disorders at Southern Miss.