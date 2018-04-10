Finding Focus with Wes Brooks: Acquiesce

Tracking with today’s submission is song released in 1998 by Manchester UK’s bad boys of the day, Oasis.

As most Oasis songs were, it was written by their guitarist and principle songwriter, Noel Gallagher, for their lead singer, and Noel’s little brother, Liam, to sing. Apart from being known for their wild shenanigans off the stage and virtually owning the UK charts from 1995 to 2005, the brothers Gallagher are known for one thing—they literally cannot stand one another.

I don't know what it is that makes me feel alive

I don't know how to wake the things that sleep inside

I only want to see the light that shines behind your eyes

In one instance, the band were schedule to perform an acoustic concert. Literally five minutes before taking the stage, Liam declares that his throat hurts and he cannot sing. Liam was up and out the door before anyone could process if he was even serious or not. The rest of the band looked to Noel to sing.

He acquiesced and they took the stage. A couple songs into the performance, Noel’s anger grew to full on rage when someone started heckling him.

There, seated on the front row of the balcony hanging directly over Noel with a beer in one hand and cigarette in the other, sat Liam. And for the remainder of the show he tormented his brother.

I hope that I can say the things I wish I'd said

To sing my soul to sleep and take me back to bed

You want to be alone when we could be alive instead

Acquiesce (akwēˈes): to accept something with reluctance, but without protest. These days it seems like a forgotten concept.

Given the current state of the union, it leads me to ask the question: is compromise (bipartisanship) dead?

On the way home today, I was listening to Sen. Jeff Flake (R-UT) being interviewed on his recent decision to accept Judge Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court with the stipulation provided the FBI further investigate allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sen. Flake’s decision was a bipartisan effort with Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).

Sadly, it seems for most, the alarming thing is that a republican sided with a democrat, but that’s not what alarmed me. His response is what put me on my heels.

(I’m paraphrasing.)

Interviewer: “Sen. Flake, you recently sided with Sen. Chris Coons in a bipartisan effort to endorse Judge Brett Kavanaugh with the stipulation that he undergo a special FBI investigation?

Would you have done that if you were running for re-election?”

Sen. Flake: “Oh, absolutely not. There’s no way I would’ve made this decision if I were running for office. There’s no political capital in being bipartisan anymore. Quite the opposite.”

Regardless of whatever your political ideology may be, that should shake you to your shoes. Given Sen. Flake’s statement, congress’ inability to get along is no longer something we all might believe, it is now something politicians admit.

There are many things that I would like to know

And there are many places that I wish to go

But everything's depending on the way the wind may blow

That leads me to ask another question: is there such thing as a political moderate anymore? Have they gone onto their great reward with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)?

Side note: It’s always been my belief that Sen. McCain may have identified as Republican, but I always took his being called a “maverick” to mean he was moderate.

He often reached across the aisle to make things happen which were beneficial to all, i.e. not to advance a party narrative.

It was only when he campaigned for the presidency that he appeared to embrace the broad party narrative. Whether he was advised to do so by political strategists or did so by his own volition we may never know.

One could make a strong argument that it may be what cost him the election.

However, the Maverick was back in action when he ignored the wishes of the current POTUS and voted against his party’s efforts to repeal ObamaCare because that’s what he believed to be best for his constituents—not his party.

Speaking of which, who do you think of when you hear the term “affordable healthcare?” I’d wager 99 out of 100 would say President Barack Obama.

Well, they can’t really thank him for coming up with that. That legislation was already in place in Massachusetts.

That legislation was adopted and signed into law by republican Governor Mitt Romney.

However, very little was ever said about that when he ran for President in 2012 in spite of the fact that Romney’s term as governor with a state legislature that was predominantly democrat was one of the most productive and efficient on record.

The 24-hour news networks are reporting the same thing from opposite sides of the fence—we are fractured, and the other side is causing it.

Having watched the coverage of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, I’ve come to the conclusion they are both correct.

To be clear, I’m not endorsing either side because, as of late, watching both sides is maddening. I pray that both sides can find a way to compromise and do it with some enthusiasm. That is what makes these United States “great.” You know why?

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

I know we're going to uncover

What's sleepin' in our soul

When he’s not rocking his socks off, Wes Brooks spends his days as the Development Coordinator at the DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi.