Do you love trivia like me?

I confess. I am a trivia junkie. I watch Jeopardy every day and like knowing little facts that others don’t. When I was back in the classroom, some of my students thought of me as a show-off. I think most thought I was really smart, which was the point.

Only can a class achieve its purpose - learning - when the students believe that the teacher “knows.” Think about it. When, as a child and a student, weren’t you under the impression that the teacher knew “everything”?

A teacher can and must say, “I don’t know” once in a while, but it must be rarely.

The instant a student thinks a teacher is stumped by a question, it’s all over, if you know what I mean.

Besides being entertaining, “Jeopardy” serves two purposes for me.

For one thing, it shows me that I am a fairly bright fellow, and two, it demonstrates to me how little I know about a whole plethora of subjects.

(Did I use ‘plethora’ correctly? Did I spell plethora correctly? Did I spell correctly correctly?)

I know, for instance, that the northern most point in the continental United States is in neither Maine nor Washington. It is a very small place called Northwest Angle in Minnesota.

I know that Babe Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927 and Roger Maris hit 61 to break the decades-long record in 1961. Also on that 1961 New York Yankees team was Mickey Mantle. Until then, everyone expected Mantle to be the one to break the record.

Anyway, “trivia” is exactly what the name implies, bits and pieces of knowledge that have no real bearing on everyday life.

For instance, it is probably of interest only to fans of the Monkees that Michael Nesmith’ s mother, Bette, is the inventor of liquid paper. Probably of less interest today because no one uses a typewriter anymore.

Have you ever noticed the little groove beneath your nose in your upper lip? Even if you have, you probably don’t know it is called the philtrum.

Humpty Dumpty was an egg, right? In the rhyme “Humpty Dumpty,” it never says Humpty is an egg. We all just assume it because he fell off a wall and broke.

Remember Barbie dolls? I don’t know about today, but at one time every little girl simply had to have a Barbie doll.

There was a whole storyline created about Barbie with multiple outfits, a car, a house, and even a boyfriend named Ken. Quick, what was Barbie’s name?

Give up? It’s Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Of the five great lakes, Lake Superior is the largest. If we could somehow empty the lake, it would cover North and South America with about one foot of water.

Did you know that a strawberry is not really a berry, but a banana is a berry?

I know you are being careful and meticulous when you “cross your t’s and dot your i’s, but did you know the dot above the “i” and “j” is called a tittle?

And, finally, the next time you lace up your tennis shoes you will know that the little sheath at the end of the lace is called an “aglet.” Aglets allow for easier insertion of the lace into the eyelet in the shoe.

Remember, knowledge is power – and all that jazz.

Louis Breakfield is a former editor of The Columbian-Progress and The Magee Courier. Breakfield also taught high school for 25 years.