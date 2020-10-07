In our present reality filled with deep-seated inequalities and bitter partisan divides, one thing apparently still bonds us – nobody can focus. The pandemic combined with an election year seems to have turned everyone’s brains to slush. “We can schedule and plan and proofread,” a sister paper publisher recently told me, “but any new work, especially anything that requires robust mental input, remains a perplexing mess.” He admittedly was spending too much time scrolling through the news, but even his colleagues who were able to shield themselves from distraction and get on with the business at hand were similarly afflicted: “None of us can think.”

What the experts tell us here is to do one thing at a time, to pick a small task and concentrate on only that until it is complete, then move on to the next, until you find yourself with an accumulation of finished jobs. This is very satisfying to contemplate, and also good advice, but also borderline useless. Telling someone with brain slush to focus is akin to telling an agoraphobic that the answer is just to leave the house. Yes – and your point is?

A more useful remedy to brain fog starts with the neuroscientific insight that (simplifying greatly) you can only focus on one thing at a time. Multitasking is a myth – the human brain just doesn’t work that way. Feelings of fog or distraction are often the result of fluttering rapidly between several objects of focus, often without realizing it. They say you could train yourself to do less of this fluttering with mediation, but that assumes you can bring yourself to focus on that. But there is a certain amount of focus to be found in just resigning yourself to the situation, in just deeply understanding the truth that getting anything done necessarily entails, at least for now, neglecting everything else.

For me, and I suspect I’m not alone, this sense of attention-distraction is usually the result of anxiety: I feel guilty about all of the things I should have finished but haven’t, so I scurry between them (or scurry off to Facebook) as a way to take the edge off the stress associated with each. But that’s my recipe for never finishing anything. Instead, I’ve gradually come to understand, the real skill is to learn to accept ever more of this “anxiety of not getting things done.” I’m consciously postponing everything I possibly can, except for the one thing that is the most important at this moment. This I can complete. Soon, the satisfaction of completion makes the anxiety seem worthwhile. In any case, as you finish more and more, you’ll have less about which to feel anxious.

This absolute refusal to focus on more than one thing at a time comes with a price. It’s bad to miss a deadline because you’re focused on meeting another or to neglect one relationship to nurture another or let a co-worker wait for hours for a solution to a problem so you can finish a crucial piece of work. But something’s got to give. That’s how being a human being works, even in less stressful times.

So, the challenge isn’t avoiding less-than-desirable outcome – that ship has sailed – but choosing wisely amongst them.

A counsel of hopelessness? No. It’s an invitation to the only world in which anything gets done: the real one.

Christina Pierce is publisher of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.