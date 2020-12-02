Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Sumrall will still be in the Christmas spirit with the Sumrall Old Towne Christmas Festival, an annual two-day event designed to bring the joy of the holiday to residents and visitors.

This year’s event will be held Dec. 4 and 5 and will feature various attractions and activities, including a Business Open House, beauty pageant and live nativity scene.

“It just brings us all together, and it really forms a community bond,” said Hailey Holland, director of publicity for the festival. “In the end, that helps during the year, with the merchants, the small town, the school support and everything.

“When we all come together during Christmas, it just brings the season together.”

From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4, a Business Open House will be held on Main Street, with 14 local business participating. Those businesses – including but not limited to Sue’s Thrift Store, Loose Ends Salon & Accessories, Sumrall Framing and Flower Petal – will be lit up and open, with some providing sales and cookies.

A live nativity scene, along with a concert from four local church groups, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Beam’s Park.

“They’re all singing, and they’re going to have a live camel,” Holland said.

Several activities will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5 on Main Street, including an angel dedication for residents who passed away in 2020 at 3 p.m., a beauty pageant from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., entertainment, a silent auction with the Sumrall Library, vendors, food and more.

Registration for the beauty pageant closed at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

“We have Santa, who will be socially distanced but still available for pictures with little kids,” Holland said. “It’s just all-in-all fun.”

Officials will be following COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe festival.

“We have volunteers who will be making sure that everyone is 6 feet apart,” Holland said. “We will be wearing masks and handing out masks if needed.

“We’ll have sanitizer throughout, and some of the stores will also have sanitizer at their doors. Everything is 6 feet apart – the vendors are every other parking space down Main Street, so everybody won’t be shoulder to shoulder.”

In the face of the pandemic, officials are hoping for a good turnout at the festival.

“It’s just the year that everybody needs to come together as a community,” Holland said. “It has been very successful in the past, and we’re hoping for more success in the future.”