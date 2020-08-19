With the Aug. 25 special election for the renewal of the city’s franchise agreement with Mississippi Power quickly approaching, officials are urging residents to cast their ballots for the measure, which will determine how much extra funding from Mississippi Power goes into the city’s general fund annually.

Voters will have two choices on the agreement, which must be renewed every 25 years.

If voters approve the measure, the city will continue to receive 3 percent of the gross revenues of Mississippi Power’s residential, commercial and industrial accounts in the city, which equates to approximately $2.5 million per year.

If residents vote no on the matter, the city would revert back to what is known as the Mississippi Public Utilities Act, which only generates 2 percent revenue, based off of only the residential and commercial electric sales, rather than the inclusion of industrial sales.

That would create a loss to the city’s general fund of about $1.2 million to $1.4 million annually, which would have to be made up through other means.

“This election is not unique to Hattiesburg, with more than 20 municipalities from the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Meridian having to also hold their own special elections to renew these agreements,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “However, it is an important box we must check in order to continue receiving critical funding for our city.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will operate only one voting precinct for the election: Jackie Dole Community Center, 220 West Front St. in Hattiesburg.

Officials say that building will provide more space for poll workers and voters, as well as optimal social distancing protocols.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day, and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be entitled to cast a vote.

Voters will be required to wear a mask and show a photo ID. Curbside voting also will be available.

Absentee voting will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hattiesburg City Hall on Forrest Street and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Curbside is available for all absentee voting, and voters can call (601) 545-4552 upon arriving at city hall to have a clerk come out to assist them.

Barker said the funds make a huge difference in the city’s budget every year in terms of paving streets, as well as paying police officers, firefighters and other personnel.

“So, this is a no-brainer, but it’s a box we have to check,” he said in a previous story. “I certainly encourage everyone to come out on Aug. 25 and cast a resounding ‘yes’ vote, because that money means so much to what we do as a city.”

Ann Jones, who serves as the city’s chief administrative officer, suggested creating a funding source for outdoor lighting expansion with some of the revenue generated through the Mississippi Power franchise agreement.

“You could possibly set a threshold amount of the revenues that could be dedicated to go to the general fund, like what happens now,” Jones recently told Hattiesburg City Council members. “But anything in excess of what that threshold might be set at could be earmarked to go back towards the establishment or expansion of outdoor lighting.”