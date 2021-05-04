Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing their preliminary investigation regarding the recent airplane crash on Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg that killed four people.

During a news conference May 5 near the site of the wreck, Alex Lemishko, who serves as senior air safety investigator with the NTSB, said investigators will spend several days at the scene examining the incident. While it is still to early to determine the cause of the crash, the NTSB is expected to file a preliminary report for the public in approximately 15 days.

“The goal of being on scene, as far as the NTSB is concerned, is to collect any perishable information regarding the accident,” Lemishko said. “Again, we are in the very preliminary stages of that.

“As you can see, there were multiple people affected – multiple homes – and we’re being very sensitive to the mayor’s office and the local authorities in conducting our investigation. We will be doing follow-up examinations and work after we leave the scene here.”

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. May 4, when emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive, near Evans and Edwards streets. Upon arriving, officials confirmed that a civilian airplane had crashed into a home.

There were four fatalities, including the husband of a city employee who resided in the home and three family members of a student at the University of Southern Mississippi who were traveling for graduation ceremonies later that day.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victims as 55-year-old Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg, 67-year-old Louis Provenza of Texas, 2-year-old Harper Provenza of Texas and 23-year-old Anna Calhoun of Texas.

Officials from Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources will be available for onsite crisis and grief counseling until May 7 at Edwards Street Fellowship Center, 1919 Edwards Street in Hattiesburg. Mental health therapists, community support specialists and peer support specialists will be available to residents, should they be needed.

“I know this is an accident that is very heavy on the minds of everyone in Hattiesburg, and I know we have two families whose lives are forever changed by this,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “I hope that people will continue to give their prayers and condolences.

“Every time our city is faced with a challenge, the best of us will show up. This is one of those times where there will be opportunities our folks to support those two families.”

Police cleared and re-opened Edwards Street on May 4, although Annie Christie Drive is currently closed from Evans Street to Collins Street. Some residents in the area will be temporarily rehoused while officials work on electricity and other measures.

“What we’re asking everybody in this area is, to please avoid this area,” said Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD. “We’ve had some issues with folks and traffic piling up (from) coming here and trying to look down the street and see what’s going on.

“One more thing that is very important … if you come across any type of debris – whether it’s in your home or yard, wherever it is found – please do not touch it and please do not remove it. Call the Hattiesburg Police Department and you can get in touch with somebody, and we will have someone come to you to photograph it and work with the NTSB to have it collected.”

Lemishko said he could not divulge information regarding the owner of the plane or the pilot’s intended destination. The plane was a Mitsubishi MU-2, which is a Japanese high-wing, twin-engine turboprop aircraft with a pressurized cabin.