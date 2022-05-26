Mary Ola Barber (91) passed away on May 18, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ida Obera Rowell Batson (93), of Petal, passed away on May 18, 2022. Burial is in Lott Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Linda Lawler Byrd Blaize (74) passed away on May 13, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Austin Boone (35), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 22, 2022. Burial is in Grantham Cemetery, and Jones and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Brenda Joan Boutwell (91) passed away on May 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Patricia “Patty” Chambliss (58), of Purvis passed away on May 21, 2022. Burial is in Clear Branch/Tyner Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Otho “O.T.” Graham Jr. (89), of Sumrall, passed away on May 23, 2022. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Rock Hill Cemetery.

Cynthia Ruth Harris (92), of Lumberton, passed away on May 23, 2022. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow.

Shirlene Hartfield (74) passed away on May 17, 2022. Burial is in Boone Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Frank Randall “Randy” Hendrix (57), of Lumberton, passed away on May 13, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services is handling arrangements.

Mary Lou Hill (83), of Petal, passed away on May 22, 2022. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal with burial to follow in Morriston Cemetery.

Elizabeth Michele Huhn (53), of Sumrall, woke up in the arms of her Lord and Savior Friday morning, May 13, 2022. She was born April 7, 1969 in Hattiesburg, the oldest of four children to Elbert Lavon and Glenda Faye (Davis) Shoemake. She grew up in Mt. Olive where she enjoyed the small town, South Mississippi life. Michele enjoyed riding playing outside with her siblings and riding her bicycle, especially going up and down her daddy's equipment trailer. She attended Mt. Olive schools, graduating with the Class of 1987, and went on to Jones Junior College and earned an associates degree. Michele worked for a few years at Delchamps in Hattiesburg before going into advertising sales for Pine Belt Promos, where she worked for many years. She is remembered as a sweet, loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother. Michele was the quiet type that kept a lot of stuff to herself, primarily to avoid putting anything on anyone else's plate. She didn't want to bother anyone, but when she spoke, you knew exactly what was on her mind. She was determined to say the least, the type that never gave up or quit on anything. Michele loved her family with all she had, and made sure they knew it. An avid animal lover, she placed them right behind her family on her list of priorities and you best not mess with them either. In addition, Michele was very good with arts and crafts, flowers and more. She had an eye for setting up events and gatherings of any type and size, planned and directed weddings, and much more. In her spare time, she absolutely loved going to the beach, and if she could get to Pensacola, FL, that is where you were likely to find her. Michele also enjoyed gardening and yes, SEC sports, particularly Mississippi State football. A Christian by faith and loving woman in all that she did, Michele will be so dearly missed by all whose life she touched. She was preceded by her father, Lavon Shoemake, her step-father Cecil Coulter, and her brother, Jason Shoemake. Left to cherish her memories are: her loving husband of over 14 years, Shawn Huhn; their daughter Monica Huhn; her mother, Glenda Coulter and her sisters, Pattie (Chris) Wheeler and Katie-Beth (Adam) Grimsley, with two nieces Kristin Wheeler and Merritt Grimsley, and one nephew, Tommy Wheeler. Michele leaves a legacy of one grandchild that she absolutely adored, Anna Claire Huhn, along with numerous extended family, friends, neighbors and clients over the years. Funeral services were held Monday, May 16th at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Seminary, where Michele and Shawn were both very active, with Bros. Boyd Thrash and Johnny Martin officiating. Afterward, Michele was laid to rest in the church cemetery. Please consider visiting https://www.trinityfuneralservices.net/obituary/Elizabeth-Huhn to sign the online guest registry, and leave a word of encouragement for the family. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Huhn family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.”

Henry Robert Martin (b. April 29, 2022) passed away on May 14, 2022. Burial is in Baxterville Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Peggy Blackwood Daughtery Clark (88) passed away on May 22, 2022. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Main Street Baptist Church of Hattiesburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Pine Haven Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jesse James Portis (74) passed away on May 14, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Stephen Frank Semanek Sr. (81) passed away on May 18, 2022. Burial is in Janice Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Sara Leona (Reid) Simmons (69) passed away on May 17, 2022. Burial is in Entrekin Cemetery, and Trinity Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Benita Eunette Smith (42) passed away on May 17, 2022. Burial is in Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Susan Neel Sansin (75), of Petal, passed away on May 19, 2022. Burial is in Roseland Park Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Loretta Stampley (82), of Lumberton, passed away on May 16, 2022. Burial is in Lowe Family Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

James Howard Watson (75), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 24, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.