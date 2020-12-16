Jimmy Boone, 78, of Purvis died Dec. 8, 2020. Burial is in Boone Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Arthur Dean Cromartie, 73, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 12, 2020. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Billy Fortenberry, 80, of the Dixie community died Dec. 11, 2020. Burial is in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Henry Lee Fox, 81, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 12, 2020. Burial is Highland Cemetery, and Jones and Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lourachael “Lou” Ginsberg, 90, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 14, 2020. Burial is in B’nai Israel Cemetery in Hattiesburg, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Carl Presley Haag Jr., 80, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 11, 2020. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry Shane “Polly Wog” Jerrell, 43, of Brooklyn, died Dec. 9, 2020. Moore Funeral is handling arrangements.

Robert S. Lee Sr., 84, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 10, 2020. Burial is at Providence Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Helen Marie Litland, 78, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 5, 2020. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Stephen Martin Nagy Sr., 89, of Petal died Dec. 11, 2020. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Frances Shoemake, 85, of Hattiesburg died Dec. 10, 2020. Burial is in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara Stringer, 79, of Columbia died Dec. 12, 2020. Burial is in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tyndall “Ted” Vise, 77, of Petal died Dec. 10, 2020. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Ray Winnett, 86, of Baxterville died Dec. 14, 2020. Burial is in Baxterville Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mildred Hong

Heaven is alive with the sound of music as our beloved Mildred Hong has joined God’s heavenly choir.

Mildred Hong died peacefully on the morning of December 10, 2020 at Brookdale after a recent illness.

Following her graduation from Magnolia High School and Southwestern Junior College, she received her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. Described as a dramatic soprano, Mildred won an audition to the Metropolitan Opera and studied under the renowned Boris Goldovsky. She was a soloist with the Pensacola, Jackson, and Meridian symphonies and was well known for her leading roles at HCLO and Tulane Summer Lyric Theater. She also performed with the Visionaires and was the always entertaining emcee of the City of Hattiesburg Concert Band. For over 30 years, she taught in Petal, Lumberton, and Hattiesburg. Under her direction, the Hattiesburg High School Show Choir became well known for its outstanding performances. In addition, she was a vocal coach for young women preparing for local, state, and national pageant competitions.

Born in Magnolia, MS on October 8, 1944, she was one of nine children. Mrs. Hong is survived by her husband of over fifty years, Dr. Sherman Hong, son Dr. David Hong (Dr. Linda) of Myrtle Beach, SC and daughter Frances York (Jason York) of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents J.H. and Vera Sterling, brothers Kenneth and James and sister Betty Revis. She is survived by brother Wayne (Becky) and sisters Bobbye (Jerry Padgett), Peggy O’Quinn, and Mary Ann O’Brian.

A celebration of life will be held whenever we can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mildred and Sherman Hong Scholarship Fund at the USM, at 118 College Dr. #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406 or the charity of your choice.

Eleanor Liddell Harris

Services for Eleanor Liddell Harris of Hattiesburg, formerly of Drew, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Hattiesburg. Mrs. Harris died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Hattiesburg. Byas Funeral Home, Indianola is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Harris is survived by: one daughter, Phyllis Harris-White of Waldorf, Md.; three sisters, Lee Ethel Williams of Houston, Texas, Earline White of Drew and Florine Barnes of Indianola; one brother, Eugene Liddell of Glenwood, Ill.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.