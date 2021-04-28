The Petal Board of Alderman will soon have yet another new member, as Blake Nobles has won the Ward 3 seat against incumbent Clint Moore in the April 27 runoff election.

After final but unofficial results were counted, Nobles garnered 118 votes to Moore’s 56. Nobles – along with newly-elected Mayor Tony Ducker and aldermen Drew Brickson, Gerald Steele and Craig Strickland – will be sworn in on July 1.

The runoff election was necessitated because no candidate in the April 6 primary election – in which all candidates ran as Republicans – earned the necessary 50% of the vote plus one vote.

“I’ve spoken with Clint and he’s congratulated me on the race, and I want to thank him for the time he served our city,” Nobles posted on Facebook after the election. “Clint knew the business and means of Petal like few other people, and I have a lot to live up to.

“But I promise to learn and to bring my own strengths in service to our residents, and I ask they hold me accountable to the goals I have. I’m really excited to work alongside some great leaders, and I know we can do some great work together. For the 50th time, thank you all for the support. It is an absolute honor.”

Moore has served on the board since 2014, when he won a special election to earn the position.