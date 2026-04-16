GOODMAN, Miss. — The No. 5 Pearl River softball team reached the 20-win mark in MACCC play for the fourth time under head coach Christie Meeks on Friday, sweeping Holmes on the road, 7-0 and 9-3.

"Any win in conference is huge, so to get a sweep on the road is a big deal no matter what," head coach Christie Meeks said. "What an accomplishment by these girls to reach 20 conference wins. That's nothing we do, we write the lineup, and they get out there and play. It's so great that they play hard for us.

"I'm proud of our offense for stringing things together. That's what they talked about all week and that's what they did — especially in our six-run inning. Our pitchers commanded the ball and worked together. That's extremely important."

GAME ONE

Pearl River (36-6 overall; 20-4 MACCC) wasted no time setting the tone, jumping in front just three batters into the opener. Addy Grace Alexander (Poplarville) singled and came around to score when Natalee Eaves (Louisville; Choctaw Central) laced an RBI double into the gap.

Holmes (24-26; 8-16) threatened early with a leadoff single, but Taylor Foster (Petal) cut down the runner attempting to steal, and Ann Elise Duncan (McComb; Brookhaven Academy) worked out of the inning cleanly.

The Wildcats extended their lead in the third. Back-to-back singles from Kai Goodman (New Orleans, La.; John Curtis) and Alexander set the table, leading to a run on a fielder's choice. Moments later, Shania Fondren (Batesville; South Panola) crushed a two-run home run — her 23rd of the 2026 season — to push the advantage to 4-0.

After two more dominant innings from Duncan, Pearl River added insurance in the fifth. Fondren doubled, Jaycee Holifield (Laurel; Stringer) followed with a single and an error allowed Fondren to score. Anastasia Acree (Mobile, Ala.; Alma Bryant) then delivered an RBI double to make it 6-0.

PRCC capped the scoring in the seventh, loading the bases before Foster drew a walk to bring home the final run. Duncan closed the door in the bottom half to secure the shutout.

The Wildcats totaled 13 hits, with Goodman, Alexander, Fondren, Acree and Emmaleigh Theriot (Prairieville, La.; St. Amant) each recording two. Eaves and Fondren drove in two runs apiece.

Duncan was dominant, tossing a complete-game shutout while striking out nine, allowing five hits and one walk.

GAME TWO

It took a couple innings for Pearl River to break through in game two, but once it did, the offense erupted.

After stranding runners in each of the first two frames, the Wildcats exploded for six runs in the third. An error brought home the first run before Fondren added an RBI double. Eaves later scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

With the bases loaded, Foster delivered the big blow, clearing them with a double after working a six-pitch at-bat to extend the lead to 6-0.

"Taylor works hard. Every game that she's behind the plate, she makes our pitchers feel comfortable," Meeks said. "It's awesome to see her stand out and excel."

Holmes responded in the fourth with a pair of runs, but Ana-Grace Garcia (Baton Rouge, La.; St. Joseph's) entered in relief and quickly halted the momentum, striking out two to end the inning.

Pearl River answered immediately in the fifth. Fondren doubled to start the rally, Holifield followed with an RBI double, and Zion Seals (Shannon; Nettleton) added another RBI double four pitches later. Caroline Woodward (Gulfport) capped the inning with a sacrifice fly, stretching the lead to 9-2.

Garcia dominated down the stretch, retiring the Bulldogs efficiently in the fifth and sixth before allowing a run in the seventh. She finished the game with a strikeout to seal the 9-3 victory and the sweep.

Fondren and Holifield each finished with two hits, a double, an RBI and a walk. Theriot reached base four times, walking three times, adding a hit and stealing two bases. Woodward drove in a team-high three runs.

Teegan DeWitt (Pass Christian; Hancock) started in the circle, allowing two runs over 3 1/3 innings while striking out seven. Garcia earned the win in relief, tossing 3 2/3 innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.

NEXT UP

Pearl River heads to East Central Tuesday for a 3/5 p.m. doubleheader against the Warriors. The games will be livestreamed at ECCCLive.com.

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