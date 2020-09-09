The Pine Belt News is inviting readers to show off their fashionable but safety-conscious face masks through an innovative new feature on the newspaper’s website.

The top prize in the “Show Off Your Mask!” contest is a $200 gift card. A $100 second-place gift card will be awarded along with a $50 third-place gift card.

At the end of the contest period, newspaper staff members will collect all of the entries and select winners based on mask design and creativity.

Photographic entries can be made via the Reader Posting option at hubcityspokes.com. Readers are also encouraged to use the new feature to submit local news.

The Reader Posting option, which was recently introduced, allows readers to become freelance journalists while getting paid for their work. Readers can submit news articles and photographs to the website, where they will be reviewed by newspaper staff. If approved, the articles will move into the website’s live newsfeed and will be available for the public to peruse.

The articles could also be shared on the newspaper’s social media channels or reprinted in the newspaper.

Readers interested in participating are required to create an account on the website, and posts can be made from a desktop computer or smartphone.

The pay rate for articles is a penny per read, but bonus amounts can be given for content such as breaking news. Readers can select payment options such as Venmo, Cash App, PayPal or check.

“We are looking for any and all significant local news, and we believe the new Reader Posting option will enable our readers to become citizen journalists while making a little extra cash,” said Christina Pierce, publisher of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine. “We thought the ‘Show Off Your Mask!’ contest would be a great introduction to the website’s new features, and we hope the public will use the posting option to share news with us.”

Pierce added that submission topics can range from photos of potholes in local streets to warnings about neighborhood burglaries.

“Our goal is to be the area’s only source for abundant and trustworthy news, and our readers can help us with that process – and get rewarded for their work – through the Reader Posting feature,” she said.

The “Show Off Your Mask!” contest will run through Oct. 31, and winners will be announced on social media and in the Art & Life section of the newspaper on Nov. 5.