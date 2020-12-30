Officials from the Forrest County Sheriff's Office are searching for Loran Stewart, a 17-year-old runaway juvenile.

Stewart is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes. A clothing description is not available at this time.

Stewart may be driving a gray/silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, with tag number FRF 7455. Stewart was last known to have been on Catalina Drive in Petal on Dec. 28, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

She may have contacts in Starkville.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the sheriff's office at (601) 544-7800.