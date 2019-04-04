Petal Art Show to run until Thursday

Thursday, April 4 is the last day to check out Petal’s budding Picassos and Rembrandts, with the Petal School District’s annual Art Show winding down at 4:30 p.m. at the Coleman Center for Families and Children on West Central Avenue.

This year’s show, which kicked off Monday, features work from students from every school in the district, including paintings, drawings, portraits, sculptures and more.

“This year, our preschool classes have done some really cool things,” said Dede Smith, director of the Coleman Center for Families and Children. “It’s amazing what our preschoolers and primary school students are doing, and by the time they get to high school, it’s just absolutely incredible.

“We take for granted all of the wonderful programs that we have in place, and art is just one of them. The teachers are really good at supporting those kids, so they can really make some beautiful, magnificent creations. I’m always amazed at the things they do.”

The preschool art will be primarily displayed downstairs and in the hallways of the center, while the rest of the art will be upstairs in the center’s auditorium. Although officials don’t have an exact number of pieces that are on display, Smith said attendees will have plenty of art to enjoy.

“You will barely be able to stir a stick in there, it’s going to be so much,” she said. “Basically every inch of the walls (are) covered, and usually the art teachers come up with additional ways of making more space above the wall, hanging from the ceiling.”

The show, which included a reception on Tuesday, is free and open to the public.

“It’s open to all of the community, but those families (who have children participating in the art show) will certainly want to visit as well,” Smith said. “There’s just something special about your child’s artwork being displayed for a public show, and it just makes it real official.”