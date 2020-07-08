A bond bill passed last week by the Mississippi Legislature that includes $86 million in funding for capital projects at state universities, $79 million in funding for capital projects involving state agencies and $25 million for projects at the state’s community colleges will also provide $600,000 for improvements at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex on Hillcrest Drive in Petal.

The funds for the sportsplex – which were secured by Rep. Larry Byrd, who represents District 104 in the Mississippi House of Representatives – will be used to pave a vacant lot on the south end of the complex to be used as a parking lot.

Officials also expect to be able to complete some sidewalk work with the remainder of the monies.

“With Petal being a sports town, and knowing that Petal’s had a hard time with their budget in finding money for their recreation department, I wanted to help,” Byrd said. “It just enriches and helps so many children. I have a grandson that plays ball down there, my friends have grandchildren, and so I did it for the community.

“At one time we were recognized by Sports Illustrated as a sports community, so that’s a large part of us. And realizing that the city is struggling to keep the (Parks and Recreation Department) going, I thought this would be a good shot in the arm for the ball park down there.”

As there is no actual money until the bonds are issued – which could take some time – there is no timeline regarding project construction or completion.

“This project is down the road several months before we even have the funds available to do it,” Byrd said. “Once we have the funds available to draw from, we’ll have to go through the normal bidding process, and the engineer will have to complete a formal design, and our city will have to advertise for bids to get this done.

“It will not be soon; it could be a year. But it’s great news for Petal and for our community, and for our children going forward. It’s something that’s needed and has been needed, and it’s going to make the complex a lot better.”