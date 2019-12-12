Petal’s Williams elected national VP of JCI USA

Miranda Williams’ star is rising pretty rapidly in the Jaycees.

Williams, a member of the Hattiesburg Jaycees, was recently elected as National Vice President of JCI USA and is assigned to serve seven states with the organization: Alaska, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming. Her election comes just six months after being awarded with the Allen Whitfield Memorial Award for Outstanding State President at the United States Jaycees National Convention, held in May in Indianapolis.

“It’s definitely an honor, and I’m excited,” said Williams, a Petal resident who also serves as administrative assistant at the Petal Police Department. “I’m looking forward to next year – there’s going to be a lot of traveling, so I’ll get to see a lot of places. I’ll have a lot of opportunities that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Williams was elected at the annual meeting of JCI USA – the national affiliate of Junior Chamber International – earlier this month in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was one of seven candidates running for the six positions of National Vice President at the meeting.

In her new role, which will officially begin Jan. 1, Williams will serve as the liaison between the presidents of other state groups and the national organization.

“I’ll be the voice for the state presidents that I’m assigned to,” she said. “The most exciting thing, other than the travel, is that I’m over communications, so it’s going to give me a lot of new tips and tools for work, being a public information officer.

“It’ll be new forms of communication, the way younger people are communicating, and learning new technology. It was a neat experience for me, for future roles in politics that I may want to endeavor in. It was a contested election, so I got my feet wet on how to run a contested election.”

Since joining the Jaycees in 2011, Williams has served in numerous leadership roles at the local and state level, including state president of the Mississippi Jaycees in 2015 and 2018. In addition to the Allen Whitfield Memorial Award, she also achieved her 10th Degree in the Civic Leadership Certification program at the national convention in May.

“I was surprised by (the award), actually,” Williams said in a previous story. “Our chapter had to submit me for it, and it was unexpected. But we worked hard as a group last year, so that award reflects all three of the chapters (in Mississippi) and the work that we did.”

Along with being elected vice president at the Texas meeting, Williams also received her JCI Senatorship, which is the highest honor a JCI member can achieve at the International level of membership.

The mission of JCI USA is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. The Mississippi Jaycees have chapters in Hattiesburg, Petal, and Picayune, consisting of young active citizens ages 18 to 40 who devote their time to improving the community.

The organization is currently recruiting new members and hopes to open new chapters in other communities.