Petal’s Magee named State Board Member of the Year

After 16 years as a member of the Petal School District Board of Trustees and 14 years as board chairman, Bruce Magee has earned one of the highest honors possible for a school board member.

On Tuesday, Magee became the first Petal school official to be named School Board Member of the Year by the Mississippi School Boards Association, a Clinton-based nonprofit organization aimed at ensuring quality school board performance across the state.

“I think that in his tenure on the board, (Magee) has been through a couple of superintendents,” said Denotris Jackson, assistant executive director of the MSBA. “Obviously, his leadership has had some impact on the success of the Petal School District. He’s also committed to receiving his professional development that’s required annually, and proving himself as a board member.”

The Board Member of the Year award was instituted in 2009 to honor school board members who have shown distinguished leadership in their tenure, including advocating for children, increasing student achievement, understanding their role in board governing and involving the community in the education of students. Nominations are accepted from any members of the community – including teachers, superintendents or community leaders – and the selection committee is made up of school board members from across the state.

Magee was nominated Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District.

Jackson said the nomination speaks volumes about Magee’s professional relationship with Dillon.

“It shows the respect that (Dillon) has for his board president, and his commitment to student success,” she said. “And not just student success, but that of the employees of the district and the community as well.”

Officials from the MSBA do not disclose how many nominations for the award are received in any given year.

Magee was sworn in as a board member on April 9, 2002, and became chairman on March 9, 2004. He holds a B.S. from the University of Southern Mississippi and is employed by Richton Tie and Timber, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 1992.

He and his wife, Robin Little Magee, have two children: son, Shea, and daughter, Mallory Magee Guyse.

In honor of the recognition, school officials held a surprise celebration for Magee Wednesday afternoon at the Petal School District Central Office. The event occurred after the PineBelt NEWS went to press. Photos will run in next week’s paper.